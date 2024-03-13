Highlights The New Orleans Pelicans have impressive stats, a winning average of 22.4 points, and are well-prepared with a well-rounded team.

Sharpshooters have the 2nd best three-point percentage, with several players shooting over 40 percent.

The Pelicans are 0-15 when trailing after the 3rd, struggle in the clutch, and depend heavily on inconsistent top scorers.

The New Orleans Pelicans may be the most underrated team in the league. Since the All-Star break, they've generated a higher net rating than any other Western Conference team. They're 7-3 in their last ten games and are quietly distancing themselves from the other teams competing for a playoff seed.

They're the sixth-best defensive team in the league, have the seventh-highest scoring bench since the All-Star break, and have the fourth-highest average margin of victory all season long. They've won by an average of 22.4 points in their last five victories.

It's clear why they looked so good. Zion Williamson is on pace to play the most games he's ever played in a single season, and Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum are having the most efficient seasons of their careers. That alongside the growth of their young talent, makes them a formidable opponent due to the amount of weapons they have on deck.

But how legitimate is this Pelicans team? Sure, they're a statistically great regular season team so far, but will their performance translate to the playoffs?

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The New Orleans Pelicans have a negative net rating (-6.0) in the fourth quarter, but are positive in the other three periods.

Underrated Sharpshooters

2nd best three-point percentage in the league

Opposing teams tend to scheme their defenses around slowing down WIlliamson. You'll often see defenses sending double teams at him or collapsing on him when he's in the paint. The idea is that if you can shut down Williamson, you can shut down the Pelicans.

However, that hasn't been the case, at least not recently. When teams are doubling up on Williamson, they're deciding to leave another Pelican open, and the Pelicans are taking advantage. As a team, they have the second-best three-point shooting percentage in the league, and the best corner three percentage.

In the play below, the Toronto Raptors prevent a Williamson drive by sending help from the weak side, but that leaves a lot of open space for Herbert Jones, who hits the corner three. Jones is just one of the six Pelicans players shooting over 40 percent from three this season, and he's statistically been the best three-point shooter in the league since the New Year.

It's not just Jones that opposing teams have to worry about leaving open. Trey Murphy III has fully returned to form after a meniscus tear late last year, and he's been torching opposing teams.

He's made at least six three-pointers in four of his last six games, including a 10-14 three-point shooting performance last Tuesday in a 41-point win against the Raptors. He's shooting 42 percent from three since the All-Star break, and one of the reasons why teams need to be wary about committing their defensive resources to Williamson.

Right now, the Pelicans are not an easy team to scheme against. If you're committing multiple defenders onto Williamson while simultaneously making sure to cover for the three-point threats, someone is bound to be left open. That includes Ingram or McCollum who, while inconsistent, can make opposing teams pay.

In their win over the Indiana Pacers on March 1st, Ingram dropped a game-high 34 points on 62 percent shooting. Williamson only attempted six total shots that game. Likewise, McCollum dropped 20 points in a win over the Atlanta Hawks last Sunday, and Ingram only attempted nine shots that game.

The Pelicans have flexibility, they're not just relying on a single player to score. What makes this team so dangerous and hard to prepare for is the fact that they have so many different combinations of players that can realistically fill the role of being the first and second option on a nightly basis.

The Least Clutch Team in the League

0-15 when trailing after the third quarter

The problem with the Pelicans is that they're the least clutch team in the league. They're 0-15 when trailing after the third quarter, a historically terrible mark. The team just doesn't function well without a lead.

The table below perfectly encapsulates the Pelicans' fourth-quarter woes. They're one of the best first-half teams in the league but are simultaneously one of the worst fourth-quarter teams.

Pelicans' Net Rating by Quarter Post All-Star Break Quarter Net Rating League Rank 1st 20.0 2nd 2nd 19.9 1st 3rd 13.9 6th 4th -6.0 21st

The Pelicans' biggest strengths are also their biggest weaknesses. They heavily rely on their three-point shooting, and when they get hot, they can blow out just about any team. However, when they're struggling from three, they have a hard time finding different ways to score aside from isolation. During these situations, you'll notice that the Pelicans don't run very effective half-court sets. A lot of their late-game plays revolve around their top scorers taking turns in isolation.

Earlier it was mentioned that the Pelicans are dangerous because they have so many players that can be a primary or secondary option on any given night, but that also goes to show how little consistency their top scorers have.

When you look at the other top teams in the league, you know exactly who their top scorers will be on a nightly basis, but it's hard with the Pelicans because their core players are just so inconsistent.

For example, McCollum, who's supposed to be the third option, has scored over twenty points in two of their last five games but has also failed to score at least 15 points in their other three matches. Ingram put up at least 30 points in two of their last five matches, but also scored less than 10 in another.

In a playoff setting, you need your go-to shot creators to be reliable, and the Pelicans' scorers haven't demonstrated that consistency so far. The Pelicans have the eighth-toughest remaining schedule, and it'll be a good opportunity for them to prove just how legitimate of a playoff contender they really are.