As the playoff push begins for the 2023-24 NBA season, the New Orleans Pelicans find themselves in a favorable position due to health and overall talent.

For the past three seasons, the Pelicans have been on the cusp of a playoff push. The combination of talent acquired from the trade that sent Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2019 and the arrival of Zion Williamson signaled the Pelicans were serious about winning now and winning for the foreseeable future.

Williamson was selected first overall four seasons ago and has only played more than 60 games once. Doubts began to pour in regarding Williamson's injury and conditioning woes—so much so that part of his contract is in danger of not being fully guaranteed.

But that was in the past. As quickly as the seasons change, so too can the fortune of a team. Williamson has played in almost 80 percent of the Pelicans' games this year, averaging 22 points on 58 percent shooting. Brandon Ingram has been his usual self, averaging 21 points per game while leading the team in assists with 5.8 per game.

The team is well-balanced. Young, ascending players such as Herbert Jones, Jose Alvarado and Dyson Daniels set the tone on defense with exceptional perimeter play.

Depth is Key

2023-24 Offensive Rating: 118.2

Regardless of pace, the Pelicans have shown they can win. Whether it's high-scoring explosions against the Utah Jazz and Toronto Raptors or low-scoring bouts against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Pelicans have found success. They are versatile. And although some media pundits remain skeptical about Williamson's value to the team, such concerns can be remedied with depth.

If Williamson and Ingram have rough scoring nights, CJ McCollum is capable of stepping up. Averaging 18.9 points per game, McCollum has made a career being a reliable scoring option next to superstars like he did with Damian Lillard during his time with the Trailblazers. It's this team's depth that makes them dangerous come postseason play. Yes, Zion is the catalyst for any future success, but the Pelicans' offensive rating with him on the floor (118.6) is nearly identical with him off (118.2).

More than halfway though the season, the Pelicans sit in first place in the Southwest Division and are tied with the Phoenix Suns for fifth place in the Western Conference. 10 games over .500 puts them in a significantly better position than any of their past four seasons. With only one playoff berth and one winning season in the past four years, it's easy to see why players and fans are optimistic about this squad. But titan-sized obstacles lie ahead.

Potential Obstacles

A loaded Western Conference awaits

Teams such as the Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Suns represent walls the Pelicans must climb to reach their goal. Other teams with playoff experience, like the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, and Dallas Mavericks represent teams fighting for a final playoff spot who the Pelicans may cross paths with at some point down the line.

The Pelicans are not a perfect team, and they do have some flaws. Their lack of a play-making point guard may be the crack in the dam that sends their resurgence back to earth. Yes, Jose Alavarado is exceptional at what he does. Very few exude the energy and hustle that he does on a nightly basis. But they will need more from him. If Ingram, who leads the team in assists, is having an off night, and McCollum cannot compensate, the Pelicans will lack the ball movement necessary to combat the other elite teams.

Other teams have more playoff-tested players and coaches as well as more talent. The path will not be easy, but the Pelicans have the tools to make a push. They have size and competency down low with Williamson and Jonas Valanciunas. They are in the top 10 in 3-point percentage, ahead of teams like the Boston Celtics and Nuggets. And as the pace slows down and becomes more half-court oriented, these elements in the Pelicans game will only serve them well.

Simply put, the Pelicans have arrived. Gone are the years of finishing below .500 and missing the playoffs. Gone are the days of earning a top lottery pick due to a poor season. Now that their stars are shining, and the role players have settled in, the team from the bayou is ready to begin the post-season tournament. They are ready to prove they belong.