Highlights The Pelicans are holding strong as one of the top seeds in the Western Conference and are primed to make noise come playoff time.

Zion Williamson's balanced impact and improved defensive playmaking ability has been a key to their success.

New Orleans boasts some of the most impressive depth in the NBA, which bodes well for them in the postseason.

The New Orleans Pelicans are a problem emerging for the rest of the Western Conference. They have been flying under the radar all season long, but the greater the heights they start to reach, the harder it becomes to ignore them.

In a conference as stacked as the West, only completely established championship teams have the luxury of turning on a switch to peak at the right time. That is what the Denver Nuggets have been since the NBA All-Star Break.

The case of the Pelicans is different. They did not flip a switch; they aren’t established enough to have one. They went on a regular season journey that can serve as a blueprint for growth that other young teams could potentially emulate down the line.

Pelicans Are Flying Their Highest at the Perfect Time

New Orleans has been on an upward trend all season

The reason why New Orleans has been under the radar for most of the season is because they were not particularly good at the beginning of the year. The Pelicans weren't a constant name near the upper-portion of the Western Conference standings, but instead flirted with the .500 mark through the first 20–25 games.

They were simply a group that, while talented, didn't strike many as a team capable of making a serious run during the playoffs. Youth, injury concerns, and an overall deep conference loaded with talent were common reasons cited to bet against the Pelicans.

But thanks to consistent play and a group with an excellent blend of talent, featuring players capable of impacting the game in numerous ways, the odds have started to change for New Orleans.

2023-2024 New Orleans Pelicans Month-By-Month Record Month Record Win % Oct. & Nov. 10-9 .526 Dec. 9-5 .642 Jan. 8-7 .533 Feb. 8-4 .667 March 6-1 .857

Their record has slowly improved month by month, and the stretch during January can be a bit misleading; the Pelicans faced a gauntlet of elite teams during that stretch. Of their 15 games that month, 11 came against teams either vying for a top-six seed in their respective conference, or extremely likely to be in the play-in game.

Coming out of that stretch with a winning record is already an achievement in itself; something they’ve built on ever since the end of the All-Star Break.

Zion Williamson Has Been Locked in for the Stretch Run

Williamson’s defensive rating has improved by 5.08%

The growth of the Pelicans wouldn’t have been possible without Zion Williamson.

Improved health has been a big factor in his resurgence. Williamson isn’t putting up the same level of scoring numbers compared to other seasons, but simply being there as a player capable of impacting the game in so many ways is extremely valuable for New Orleans.

Availability is the best ability. It is a basic need for any team, but it can be difficult to attain, especially if you have Zion’s unique body measurements.

He is slowly learning. He is becoming healthier and it's paid off for New Orleans. While Williamson has averaged 3.4 fewer points this season than last and 4.4 fewer than 2020-21, he's improved as a passer, averaging a career-high 5.1 assists per game, defender and all-around decision maker.

Zion Williamson’s Stats Before vs. After All-Star Break Stats Before All-Star Break After All-Star Break Percentage Difference PPG 22.4 23.3 4.02% RPG 5.5 6.9 25.45% APG 4.8 5.8 20.83% BPG 0.5 1.2 240% ORTG 121.4 121.9 0.41% DRTG 116.1 110.2 -5.08%

Zion’s production and impact have improved ever since the All-Star Break. He has always been an elite offensive player, and we have seen marginal growth both as a scorer and a playmaker. But that is expected out of the former Duke star at this point.

One of the other abilities we were referring to earlier, though, is his defense. Being available has allowed Zion to improve his court feel and overall conditioning. Defense is an art that requires a sound mind and a sound body. He’s always had a great basketball IQ and his physical gifts are finally starting to catch up.

A more conditioned version of Zion allows him to defend passing lanes better. Getting to play consistently during the season gives him a higher level of confidence to elevate for highlight-reel blocks.

Zion is locking in at the right time for the Pelicans. Ty Lue and the Los Angeles Clippers were witness to his killer instinct when he took over in their meeting on March 15.

"Down the stretch of all three games they won this year, three of the four, [Williamson's] dominated us... Going down the stretch when we wanna double-team him, we gotta double team him like we said. Coming out of the timeout, we just gotta make sure we give him different looks ... Give them credit. When the game's on the line, it's a close game, he always takes over the game down the stretch." — Ty Lue

Chatter from the media and analysts about the belief that Zion was a bust were greatly exaggerated. Hopefully, the player we all expected has finally arrived.

Pelicans’ Depth Is Their Greatest Strength and Best Fallback

New Orleans’ success has been a shared effort

Let’s say hypothetically, Williamson misses a few games during the regular season. For other teams, losing their superstar would be a brutal blow that a team is tasked with overcoming to potentially flirt with .500 in their absence.

Not the Pelicans. Their greatest strength also allows them to have the ability for their franchise player to sit out some games. It's called depth, and New Orleans has put together a whole lot of it.

Advanced Statistics of Core New Orleans Pelicans Player USG% WS BPM Zion Williamson 29.1% 6.3 4.4 Brandon Ingram 27.1% 5.2 1.4 Herb Jones 14.3% 5.2 1.0 CJ McCollum 23.7% 4.1 2.4 Trey Murphy III 18.9% 3.5 2.3 Jonas Valanciunas 20.5% 6.4 1.7

The Pelicans can get effective play from almost all of their rotation players. This is a testament both to the individual excellence of each player and how well they mesh with one another.

Brandon Ingram is the perimeter wing threat every elite team needs. Complementing him is CJ McCollum’s all-around consistent and top-tier play as a combo guard.

Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III present the length and athleticism that make the Pelicans such a tough team to play against at both ends of the floor. Jonas Valanciunas is the hulking vertical threat that provides support to Williamson on defense.

Credit also needs to be given to head coach Willie Green and the rest of the organization. Amid rising pressure that was centered around Zion, they stuck to their guns and surrounded their franchise player with a winning environment that fit his journey of growth.

Zion’s just 23 years old. Blowing things up by trading him or his teammates would have been premature. We are starting to see why holding off on any drastic moves could pay dividends for the Pelicans.

Very few expect the Pelicans to compete for a championship this season. Even with their success, it’s tough to imagine them booting Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets, or the Boston Celtics out of the postseason, if they were to make it that far.

What they are, though, is a group that you would not want to face as a top-seeded team in any round of the playoffs. The postseason is largely about matchups and the Pelicans have limited mismatches teams can exploit.

Even if a team like the Nuggets were favored in a series, they would likely come out of it relieved to have emerged victorious and worn down from a brutal and physical series.

The Pelicans are feisty, hungry, and ready to fly this postseason. The scary part? The 2024 NBA Playoffs may just be the start for them.