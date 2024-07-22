Highlights The New Orleans Pelicans aim to create a "Big Three" like others, but injuries might hinder their success.

Dejounte Murray adds consistency, but the Pelicans lack depth in the power forward and center positions.

To contend seriously, the Pelicans must improve their roster beyond star players to include experienced big men.

The NBA has changed considerably over the past few years regarding team structure and how teams are built to contend for titles.

Gone are the days of three-star super teams due to the new Collective Bargaining Agreement. A new shift has happened recently, and it is centered on depth and building a versatile team. The L.A. Clippers failed, the L.A. Lakers failed with Russell Westbrook , and the Brooklyn Nets with the Kevin Durant era.

But that still hasn't stopped some teams from trying to load up on star power and create a top-heavy roster. The latest franchise to attempt to build a super-three is the New Orleans Pelicans after trading for Dejounte Murray during the offseason. But after landing a third star, have the Pelicans sacrificed depth and versatility?

The Pelicans were on the verge of something special. Their 49 wins last season were the most since the 2008-2009 season. Not since the days of Chris Paul and Tyson Chandler has the franchise had such success. It has been nearly fourteen years since the city of New Orleans had such hope for their team. But there was a problem.

A New Big Three in New Orleans?

A blockbuster trade has created a new big-three, but is it enough?

Although the Pelicans finished the 2023-2024 season with three players averaging more than twenty points per game, it wasn't enough to contend with some of the more complete teams in the Western Conference. Although the Pelicans' top three scorers all played more than 64 games on the season, their best player, forward Zion Williamson , missed the playoffs after suffering a hamstring injury in their Play-In opener against the Lakers. The 70 games that Williamson played were the most in his career. In the past three seasons, Williamson has played 99 out of 246 total games.

And it isn't just Williamson who struggles to stay healthy. Forward Brandon Ingram also struggles to stay on the floor, although it isn't as often as Williamson. Ingram's 64 games played is the most since his rookie year, which saw him start in around half of the 79 games he appeared in. Ingram may have been available for the playoffs, but his play dropped off significantly. After averaging more than twenty points for the season, the 2023–2024 playoffs saw Ingram average only 14.3 points per game.

Pelicans' New Big-Three and Games Missed Player Games Missed Since 2021-2022 Career PPG Zion Williamson 147 24.7 Brandon Ingram 82 19.4 Dejounte Murray 26 15.4

And now the Pelicans have added Murray to their roster. After a June 28 trade that included Pelicans' depth pieces like Larry Nance Jr. and Dyson Daniels , Murray came to New Orleans as the only true point guard on the roster. Murray has been a model of consistency, appearing in fewer than 65 games only once in his career, his rookie year. A two-way guard who excels at perimeter defense, Murray could be the missing piece that takes New Orleans to the next level. But only if he has the right players around him.

Outside the Pelicans' "big three", the roster fails to impress. Sure, guard CJ McCollum is still playing at a high level, as evident by his twenty-plus points per game, but there isn't much else.

Best of the Rest?

The rest of the Pelicans' roster has much room to improve

After trading away Nance for Murray and failing to resign Jonas Valanciunas , the Pelicans have almost no depth at the power forward and center positions. Sure, a decent rotation of guards allows for exceptional perimeter defense. But a lack of size means trouble for the Pelicans as they try to advance past teams like the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder .

Ingram can play the four but is a natural three. Matt Ryan is a stretch four, but he only appeared in 28 games on the season with one start. All the other big men on the roster averaged less than ten minutes per game and less than three points per game. There is no experience behind Williamson, and if the Pelicans wish to improve upon their 2023-2024 season, they must find a way to add experienced depth between now and the trade deadline.

Pelicans' Best of the Rest Player Pos. MPG PPG CJ McCollum Guard 32.7 20.0 Trey Murphy III Guard 29.6 14.8 Herbert Jones Forward 30.5 11.0 Jose Alvarado Guard 18.4 7.1

"Small ball" hasn't exactly worked in the postseason since the Golden State Warriors were at their peak. Teams that have tried to replicate that formula and failed once they encounter a team with substantial height in the post. The James Harden -led Houston Rockets often fell short, with one reason being a lack of size.

The Pelicans have a good base. But in order to take the next step, they must round out their roster. And that starts with getting insurance for their injury-prone stars in the form of experienced big men.