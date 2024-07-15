Highlights Brandon Ingram's trade rumors persist because of salary and the Pelicans' financial woes.

Trey Murphy could become trade bait due to his improved stats, contract status, and team needs.

It is unlikely, but Zion Williamson's trade talk could materialize amid financial pressure and injury concerns.

With every offseason comes a shakeup of the NBA landscape. The league that the players and fans have become used to from the previous season changes, as major players are traded and sign with other teams in free agency. Every team is affected by this, in particular the New Orleans Pelicans .

The Pelicans have already engaged in one major blockbuster trade this offseason, trading for Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks . New Orleans is in the midst of an uphill dogfight as the Western Conference becomes evermore competitive, and the Murray trade plugs some previously existing holes.

They are also crunched into a financial situation. The Pelicans find themselves far beyond the second tax threshold which means that, due to the new CBA, they will be severely limited on moves they can make, and will endure harsher penalties.

The need is obvious to cut payroll, and that means certain players could go. Here are three Pelicans players who could become trade candidates this offseason.

1 Brandon Ingram

An Ingram trade has been long rumored and could be incoming

Earlier this offseason, Brandon Ingram was rumored to be a trade candidate for the Pelicans. Now, those rumors have not changed, as the Pelicans still remain open to trading him.

Ingram is entering the final year of a maximum extension, which sees him currently making $36 million for next season. After that, he will become a free agent, so the time to trade him and get some assets in return could be soon.

The 27-year-old Ingram played 64 games for New Orleans last season. In those, he averaged 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game, while shooting 49.2 percent from the floor and 35.5 percent from three-point range. Those numbers are solid, but probably not worthy of his salary.

“Without an Ingram trade, the Pelicans would have to find some middle ground with their forward on an extension. There’s some optimism within the building that the two sides could come to terms on a deal that makes each happy.” —William Guillory

According to William Guillory of The Athletic, there is a small chance that the Pelicans work out an extension for Ingram. However, due to their current financial situation and the nature of both their payroll and roster, that appears to be extremely unlikely as they aren’t willing to offer the four-year, $208 million extension that he wants.

With Murray on the team, Ingram’s role will be reduced. In all likelihood, Ingram will be traded to another contender, either within this offseason or sometime during next season, prior to the Trade Deadline. He will not come cheap, and the Pelicans can receive a haul for him while shedding much-needed salary cap space.

2 Trey Murphy

Murphy is a player who could become expendable

On a team as top-heavy as the Pelicans now are, a good bench is required. Murphy is one of those guys who fits the bill, but could still serve as an expendable player in a trade should it come down to it.

Trey Murphy III , who is just 24 years of age, played in 57 games last season. In those, he averaged 14.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and just 2.2 assists. He shot 44.3 percent from the field and 38 percent from three-point range.

Trey Murphy III – 2023-24 vs. Career Stats Category 2023-24 Season Career PPG 14.8 11.7 RPG 4.9 3.6 APG 2.2 1.4 FG% 44.3 45.4 3PT% 38.0 39.2

Those numbers are considerably higher than his career averages of just 11.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. It could, therefore, indicate that he is just reaching his potential, or it could indicate that he has already hit his ceiling. It will be up to the Pelicans to decide which outcome they think is true.

Like most of the team, Murphy is a young and controllable player, so it is also likely that the Pelicans do hold on to him. But he is currently in the final year of his contract, in which he is making $5.1 million on a player option.

Following next season, Murphy becomes a restricted free agent and the Pelicans may opt to shop him if their financial situation gets more dire. This one could go either way, but a world definitely exists where Murphy is traded either this offseason or sometime next season prior to the Trade Deadline.

3 Zion Williamson

Williamson is a long shot but paths exist to him being traded

The reality that Zion Williamson will be traded this year is unlikely. However, that did not stop his name from being littered throughout trade rumors last season and even through this offseason, and the chances of the Pelicans trading their superstar are not zero.

When healthy, it is a given that Williamson is a beast on the court. Last season, he averaged 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and five assists per game, while shooting 57 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three-point range.

Zion Williamson – 2023-24 vs. Career Stats Category 2023-24 Season Career PPG 22.9 24.7 RPG 5.8 6.5 APG 5.0 4.1 FG% 57.0 59.2 3PT% 33.3 34.1

That was in 70 games played, and although those stats were slightly down from his career averages, it still shows a testament to how skilled Williamson is and how valuable he is for the Pelicans.

With that being said, it is important to emphasize his stats when healthy. Williamson has been known to get hurt over his young career, including in last year’s playoffs when he missed the Pelicans’ first round against the Oklahoma City Thunder , allowing New Orleans to be swept in that round.

Williamson is also the highest-paid player on a team facing a salary cap crisis, making $36.7 million next year. He will then make $39.4 million, $42.1 million, and $44.8 million over the seasons following until finally becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2029.

Those caveats indicate that Williamson is most likely not being moved anytime soon. But there are teams out there that have the capital to trade for him and will gladly do so, and if the Pelicans’ financial situation becomes dire enough, they may be inclined to pull the trigger.