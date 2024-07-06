Highlights The New Orleans Pelicans acquired Dejounte Murray, may trade Brandon Ingram, and have a promising young roster.

The Pelicans could compete in the Western Conference but may need more time to reach the finals.

With a strong bench and talented players, the Pelicans could see playoff success and potentially become NBA champions in the future.

After the recent acquisition of All-Star guard Dejounte Murray , the New Orleans Pelicans could find themselves in a position as a contending team in the Western Conference.

With a roster led by Zion Williamson , New Orleans now has multiple All-Star caliber players such as CJ McCollum , as well as a good bench that consists of solid scorers. Despite the West being extremely tough in terms of talent, it seems like the Pelicans now have a roster that can compete with the best of the best in the NBA.

It's time to consider the Pelicans as contenders who could eventually find themselves in championship talks. However, a tough conference as well as a lack of experience on the roster probably won't see this team in a finals spot for at least two to three years.

Trading For Dejounte Murray

Bringing in Another Star

On June 28th, 2024, the Atlanta Hawks traded Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Dyson Daniels , Larry Nance Jr. ., as well as their 2025 and 2027 first-round picks. Although this trade may end up benefiting the Hawks more in the future, it certainly benefits the Pelicans more right now.

Murray being on this roster that was already consistently making the play-in could be the bump that the team needs to get to the next level.

Murray has proven that he is one of the best guards in the league with his efficient scoring, high passing IQ as well as his good defense. His defense may have taken a hit from his time with the San Antonio Spurs , though he is still capable of guarding the best players in the league.

In terms of what they gave up, although Dyson Daniels is a young player who has shown promise and Larry Nance Jr. is a solid veteran who has made contributions, neither of them would have impacted the team at this point as much as Dejounte Murray would. This trade makes it clear that the Pelicans plan on contending this year and are looking to make waves in the NBA .

Dejounte Murray, Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance Jr. 2023-24 Stats Category Dyson Daniels Dejounte Murray Larry Nance Jr PPG 5.8 22.5 5.7 APG 2.7 6.4 1.9 RPG 3.9 5.3 5.0 FG% 44.7% 45.9% 57.3% 3P% 31.1% 36.3% 41.5%

Potentially Moving Brandon Ingram

Attempting to Find Key Pieces

Senior NBA Insider Marc Stein reported that the New Orleans Pelicans have intensified their attempts to trade their forward Brandon Ingram . Ingram has shown himself to be an All-Star-level talent who is well-rounded, but it’s been seen that there hasn't been much success with him in New Orleans.

Brandon Ingram Stats With the New Orleans Pelicans Year PPG APG RPG FG% 3P% 2023-24 20.8 5.7 5.1 49.2% 35.5% 2022-23 24.7 5.8 5.5 48.4% 39.0% 2021-22 22.7 5.6 5.8 46.1% 32.7% 2020-21 23.8 4.9 4.9 46.6% 38.1% 2019-20 23.8 4.2 6.1 46.3% 39.1%

Stein also reported that the Sacramento Kings have been in trade conversations with the Pelicans, as there have been talks about a potential move regarding Kevin Huerter and Harrison Barnes in exchange for Ingram. This trade would bring the Pelicans more depth as well as allow for a new opportunity for Brandon Ingram where he could start fresh.

Though this trade has not gone through yet, and could potentially be passed up on, it lets the league know what New Orleans wants in exchange for Ingram. Huerter is a young player who has shown lots of potential offensively, and Barnes provides that scoring ability as well though he is well into his veteran stage.

The Pelicans are looking to trade Brandon Ingram away for players who have shown to provide great offensive ability off the bench, and will likely be moving on from the star this off-season.

Promising Young Roster

Two Players Stand Out Heavily

The Pelicans have done a good job offensively regarding the players they have in terms of youth. They have many young players who aren’t starting that can put up at least double-digits and have shown consistency scoring-wise.

Someone who has shown great potential is Herbert Jones , a player who has been efficient at finishing and has proven himself to be a great shooter. Jones is also a great defender who was in the Defensive Player of the Year talks last season. He has started in the previous two seasons but could find himself off the bench this season because of roster moves.

This is also seen with Trey Murphy III , who played most of the 2022-23 season off the bench but still managed to put up nearly 15 points per game and showed solid three-point shooting. Murphy still might not find himself in a starting role next season, but if that’s the case, he will certainly be the team’s sixth man.

Trey Murphy 2023-24 Season Stats PPG 14.8 APG 2.2 RPG 4.9 FG% 44.3% 3P% 38.0%

Other players such as Jose Alvarado and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl have shown great promise defensively, and have made contributions as role players. It will also be interesting to see if 2023 first-round pick Jordan Hawkins will leap this year, as he had a good rookie season, but it was met with some inefficiency.

The Pelicans have a pretty solid bench but could still use some more depth in that category. If they end up trading away Brandon Ingram, depth is what they will be receiving back as they’re guaranteed to get multiple decent players out of a trade regarding him.

Chances of Contending

Pelicans Could Be a Threat in the West

With new assets coming into the Pelicans roster, they will certainly take a huge leap from where they were in the 2024 season. They will likely jump past the play-in spot and finish with a top 6 record in the West.

In terms of becoming Championship contenders, the NBA Playoffs always prove that anything is possible, but there might just be too much talent in the West this upcoming season. Teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks are continuing to improve on their roster, becoming even better than they were last year.

The Pelicans could find themselves in the second round, though a conference finals appearance this season may be a stretch. There is certainly a limit to this team for now as to where they can go playoffs-wise, but with a young roster that they have with a solid number of players who have shown potential, the Pelicans could one day be named the NBA Champions.

