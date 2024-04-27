Highlights The Oklahoma City Thunder are a slim 1.5-point favorite despite winning Game 2 by a 124-92 margin.

OKC's offense was efficient in their blowout win. Will that trend continue tonight?

The betting trends suggest the Thunder should cover the small spread, and the game is likely to go under the expected 208.5 points total.

The 2023-24 NBA playoffs action continues this week as we head into the second game of each first-round series. One of the two games on tap from today’s slate features the New Orleans Pelicans (50-36 SU, 45-39-2 ATS) taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder (59-25 SU, 47-36-1 ATS).

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in Game 3 of this first-round playoff series and why.

Pelicans vs. Thunder Game 3 Info When Saturday, April 27, 2024 Time 3:30 PM ET Where Smoothie King Center Location New Orleans, LA TV TNT

Pelicans vs. Thunder – How We Got Here & Betting Trends

OKC is the slight favorite heading into Game 3

The New Orleans Pelicans nearly stole Game 1 against the up-and-coming Thunder. However, New Orleans did not put up much of a fight in Game 2 as the home team jumped out to a 35-22 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. Four of the Pelicans starting five scored in double figures. Jonas Valanciunas scored a team-high 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Brandon Ingram and Herbert Jones scored 18 points apiece. CJ McCollum added 15 points, five rebounds, and four assists. But despite the balanced scoring attack, it wasn't enough to slow down a Thunder squad that was clicking on all cylinders.

“Tough one for us. Give them credit, they took care of home court. It was a dominant win for them. So we’ll get home, we’ll regroup and get back after it.” – Pelicans head coach Willie Green

Meanwhile, after nearly giving up home-court advantage in the series opener, OKC bounced back in Game 2 and in a big way. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — who was one of five starters who scored in double figures — set the tone for the team's offense with 33 points and five assists on 13-for-19 shooting from the field and 3-for-5 from beyond the arc.

Chet Holmgren pumped in 26 points to go along with seven rebounds and two blocks. Jalen Williams contributed 21 points, seven assists, and five rebounds. In addition to getting solid contributions from its top scorers, OKC shot 59 percent from the field and knocked down 14 of their 29 attempts from 3-point range (48.3 percent), while limiting New Orleans to just 7-for-26 shooting from distance. Additionally, the Thunder turned 18 turnovers into 22 points.

"Now, the challenge is to continue to grow and learn and improve with the series because the Pelicans are going to improve. They're a good team that's going home, and they're well-coached. They're going to get better, so we have to continue to get better." — OKC coach Mark Daigneault

OKC was 2-0 on the road against New Orleans during the regular season. If they can produce similar results over the next two contests, the series won't make it to a fifth game.

Now that we have set the table for this Game 3 showdown, let’s look at the betting trends for both sides.

The Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks with analysis

The Spread

Following a two-point win in the series opener, Oklahoma City opened as an 8.5-point favorite for Game 2. Now, on the heels of a blowout 124-92 victory in Game 2, they are a 1.5-point favorite going into Game 3 (per OddShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Thunder are 5-1 ATS in their last six games.

OKC is 5-2 ATS in its last seven matchups against New Orleans.

The Thunder have not covered the spread in each of their last five outings.

The Pelicans are 1-6 ATS in their last seven home games.

New Orleans is 0-9 ATS in its last nine games against Oklahoma City.

The last six times the Thunder have played on Wednesday, they are 1-5 against the spread.

The Thunder are 35-26 against the spread when they are favored to win by at least one point. Meanwhile, the Pelicans are 20-11 against the spread when they have been an underdog by one point or more.

Prediction: Oklahoma City Thunder (-1.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup opened at 211.5 points, but the line has moved to 208 points (per Pre-Game.com). Here is why going with the “under” is the smart choice.

The total has gone UNDER four times in the Thunder's last six games.

four times in the Thunder's last six games. The UNDER total is 6-3 in the Pelicans' last nine outings.

total is 6-3 in the Pelicans' last nine outings. In New Orleans' last six Saturday contests, the UNDER total cashed in four times.

total cashed in four times. The total has gone UNDER 10 times in the Pelicans' last 13 outings when they have played as the underdog.

10 times in the Pelicans' last 13 outings when they have played as the underdog. Prediction: UNDER 208 points

Player Prop Bets

Following his efficient 33-point performance in Game 2, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the player to watch for OKC. He currently has -105 odds of scoring more than 28.5 points and -115 odds of finishing with less than 28.5 points.

Here is a look at how his numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

During the regular season and playoffs, SGA has been averaging 30.1 points per contest in 77 outings.

points per contest in 77 outings. In five games against the Pelicans this season, Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 27.2 points per contest.

points per contest. During the postseason, he is averaging 30.5 points per outing.

points per outing. Gilgeous-Alexander has played against Western Conference teams 51 times this season (including the playoffs). In those contests, he is averaging 29.9 points per outing.

points per outing. In 19 matchups against Northwest Division opponents, OKC's point guard is averaging 27.1 points per game.

points per game. Over his last five outings, Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 25.0 points and 4.6 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup only once during that stretch.

points and assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup only once during that stretch. Prediction: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 28.5 points

Given that Zion Williamson is on the shelf with an injury, CJ McCollum is the key player to watch for the home team. He currently has -108 odds of scoring more than 21.5 points and -112 odds of finishing with less than 21.5 points.

Do McCollum’s numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the regular season and playoffs, he is averaging 20.0 points per game in 68 appearances.

points per game in 68 appearances. In five games against the Thunder this season (including the playoffs), McCollum has averaged 19.8 points per contest.

points per contest. During the postseason, he is averaging 17.5 points per outing.

points per outing. McCollum has played against Western Conference teams 41 times this season. In those contests, he is averaging 20.8 points per outing.

points per outing. In 13 matchups against Northwest Division opponents, the Pelicans' veteran guard is averaging 21.5 points per game.

points per game. Over his last five outings, McCollum has averaged 15.2 points and 5.2 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup just one time during that stretch.

points and assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup just one time during that stretch. Prediction: CJ McCollum UNDER 21.5 points

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Final Picks