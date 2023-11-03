Highlights The New Orleans Pelicans' head coach believes Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram are the best duo in the NBA, but NBA journalist Mark Medina disagrees due to the small sample size of games they have played together. However, he acknowledges their potential to become one of the best duos with more time together.

The Pelicans had a mixed off-season, losing some roster depth but also making key signings like Herb Jones and Cody Zeller. Jones secured a big contract based on his impact as a perimeter defender, while Zeller will serve as the third-string center behind Valanciunas and Nance Jr.

When Williamson and Ingram have played together, the Pelicans' chances of winning improve significantly. They have played together in only a few games due to injuries, but their combined statistics show their potential as a dynamic duo. The team's success relies on both players staying healthy and available.

The New Orleans Pelicans have got off to a great start to the 2023-24 regular season which has prompted head-coach Willie Green to state that his players Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram are the best duo in the NBA. However, NBA journalist Mark Medina isn’t buying into this yet, though, listing several other duos higher due to the small sample size in which the Pelicans two have played together. Nevertheless, he goes on to state that there is the potential that they can become ‘one of the best duos’ in the league, but they just ‘need more time together’.

Pelicans off-season clear out

During the off-season the New Orleans Pelicans appeared to lose more than they gained, but one player in particular got a big pay day. Third-year small forward, Herb Jones got rewarded for his impact on the court in his first two seasons, particularly as an elite perimeter defender, inking a four-year, $54 million contract with the team who drafted him with the 35th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Another free-agency pick up was Cody Zeller, formerly of the Miami Heat, on a one-year, $3.1 million deal. His role is expected to be the third-string center to Jonas Valanciunas and Larry Nancy Jr. following Jaxson Hayes’ departure to the Los Angeles Lakers. Last season, he was signed as a free-agent mid-season, playing 15 regular season games for the Heat where he averaged 6.5 points and 4.3 rebounds in 14.5 minutes of action. The off-season didn’t come without roster depth loss, though, and along with Hayes’ departure, the Pels had to contend with the losses of role players Josh Richardson, who returned to the Miami Heat on a two-year deal, and Garrett Temple, who left for the Toronto Raptors.

However, there is reason for New Orleans to be optimistic this year, with franchise cornerstone Zion Williamson now donning a full bill of health after playing only 29 games last season and his hot start to the season, as well as his partnership with Brandon Ingram, has not gone unnoticed especially by their head coach Willie Green. His bold claim labeled his All-Star duo as the ‘best freaking duo in the NBA’ and their health and status will surely look to prove pivotal if they are to be competitive towards the end of the season.

Medina – Williamson and Ingram duo is a ‘very good yin and yang’

Medina responded to Green’s comments about his players stating that while he doesn’t necessarily believe they are the best partnership in the NBA, there is the potential for them to be in the conversation as long as they stay healthy due to their ‘complementary’ play on the court.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“Objectively I wouldn't put them at the top duo because of the sample size. I'll put Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown up there, LeBron James Anthony Davis. I put De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, even though they've had more injuries. But I think that, Willie Green isn't just trying to motivate his players, I would also throw Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, even though they haven't played a lot of games yet. But I wouldn't rank them in the top one, but it has more to do with the fact that Zion Williamson has mostly been hurt. They certainly have the potential to become maybe not the best duo in the NBA, but one of the best duos in the NBA. They're young, they have complementary skill sets, they get along really well. With that, that's what you want in a duo, that tag team punch where one guy in Zion Williamson is this bruising forward that can do a lot of things with driving to the basket, being a play maker himself. Brandon Ingram, he's a play maker himself, but he can also operate in the post. It's a very good yin and yang, but they just need more time together.”

How the duo have performed together

In total, the duo of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram have seen the floor together only 95 times. Last season, though, they played in a mere 12 games together as a result of injuries to both stars keeping them out of a combined 90 games.

NBA Career Statistics Zion Williamson Brandon Ingram Minutes Played 32.0 33.0 Points 25.7 19.2 Assists 3.6 4.1 Rebounds 6.9 5.2 Steals 0.9 0.7 Blocks 0.5 0.6 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

However, when they are on the floor, New Orleans’ chances of winning are hugely bolstered, and their chances strengthen even more when they both feature…together. In 95 total games when they have featured together, the Slenderman has averaged 22.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.8 rebounds on 46.5 percent shooting from the field and 38.3 percent from three-point range. Similarly, Williamson averages 25.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists shooting an efficient 60.4 percent from the field when alongside his partner.

This season the Pelicans have got off to a hot start with a 4-1 record, with the Duke alum playing four games in which he has averaged 21.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 30.6 minutes per game. His shot making has taken a small hit, averaging only 50.7 percent which as it stands is a career-low. On the other hand, Ingram has only featured in two games after suffering from knee tendinitis in his right knee. In his first two games, though, he averaged 22.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists which is a small sample size of what he can do as long as he is out on the court.

While their individual numbers speak for themselves and there is certainly a lot of potential for this duo to be a formidable force in the NBA, in order to lead their team to victories with their play making together they both have to be healthy and available, something that in the past has shown to be a big concern.