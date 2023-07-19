Former No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson has spent his entire NBA career with the New Orleans Pelicans, but with injury history a concern and talks of a potential trade leading up to the 2023 NBA Draft, NBA writer Mark Medina doesn’t think that the team are ‘all in’ on necessarily keeping the 23-year-old as the face of their franchise.

The 2019 No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson and his future with the New Orleans Pelicans has reportedly been a tumultuous one over the past four years.

Back in June 2023, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that there was “no relationship” between the Duke alum and the Pelicans organization, while also citing that the relationships between the two-time all-star and his teammates is “minimal”.

This led to reports surfacing that the Pelicans were interested in trading up in the NBA Draft as they showed interest in G-League Ignite guard, Scoot Henderson, and even considered the possibility of offering Zion Williamson in a potential trade package to do so, as reported by NBA insider Marc Stein.

However, no such deal ever materialized and Henderson was instead drafted to the Portland Trail Blazers with the No. 3 pick.

Despite these rumors, the Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations made an appearance on Sirus XM Radio this week, and when asked about the franchise’s relationship with Williamson, he said: “I would say it’s as good as it’s ever been actually.”

He went on to confirm that the trade rumors that were circulating in the lead up to the 2023 NBA Draft were false:“We never had a single [trade] conversation that Zion was a part of. I think people perceived that we would be willing to move off of Zion because of all the injuries, because there’s always so much noise around Zion,” Griffin said. “Fortunately for us, the noise never actually matches what we’re really experiencing.”

What has Mark Medina said about the New Orleans Pelicans and Zion Williamson?

Medina doesn’t think that the Pelicans are necessarily ‘all in’ on Williamson, but when he is healthy and on the court, he is ‘unstoppable’. So should the Pelicans think about trading him away from the team, they would expect good assets in return.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “I don't think they're all in on him. But I also don't think that they're going to trade him just for the sake of it.

“The fact that they didn't do a deal before the draft signifies that, if they're going to trade him, they have got to get something worthy back in return, and that's just part of negotiating.

“I think with Zion, the real challenge here kind of cuts both ways. On one hand, the Pelicans have leverage about expecting a lot of good talent and assets in return, because when we've seen Zion on the floor, he is unstoppable. He is really strong, has great athleticism, he can be a play maker, he is a great finisher at the rim. Who knows if he'll ever have a consistent jump shot, but the athleticism and the play making is there.”

The Rise and Fall of Zion Williamson

The North Carolina native was ranked by ESPN as the No. 2 prospect in the 2018 class, behind RJ Barrett. The top three, which included Cam Reddish, all committed to the Duke Blue Devils, led by Coach K.

In his lone season with Duke, the 6’6” power forward played in 33 games, averaging 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He also shot 68.0% from the field, and 33.8% from three, per Sports Reference.

His incredible college season saw him leapfrog Barrett and become the heavy favorite to be drafted No. 1 overall in the 2019 Draft, which came into fruition when the New Orleans Pelicans chose to select him after winning the draft lottery.

His Duke teammates closely followed, with Barrett being selected at No. 3 by the New York Knicks and Reddish at No. 10 by the Atlanta Hawks.

In his first season in the NBA, he played in only 24 games due to him suffering a meniscus tear during preseason. He finished his rookie season, per StatMuse, averaging 22.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists on 58.3% from the field and 42.9% from three-point range.

His sophomore season in 2020-21 saw him participate in 61 games, the most of his career to date, and in 33.2 minutes of action he averaged 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists, and while he shot a career-high 61.1% from the field, his three-point shooting dropped to only 29.4%

Unfortunately, he missed the entire 2021-22 season due to a foot injury which required surgery, and upon his return in 2022-23, he picked up a hamstring injury in early January, subsequently missing the rest of the regular season. He played only 29 games.

In four seasons in the NBA, he has only played in 114 games for the New Orleans franchise, with Fox Sports noting 16 injuries/absences in that time. As a result, according to Marca, he has missed over 60% of games.

While he is certainly a force to be reckoned with when he is healthy and on the court, it doesn’t come as a surprise why the Pelicans aren’t entirely ‘all in’ on the star.

The Pelicans will be hoping that he can be available more often than not next season, as when he is on the floor, he has the ability to make them serious playoff contenders.