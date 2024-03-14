Highlights Zion Williamson's availability and health have been key to his success this season.

Williamson's improved play on both ends shows his dominance and impact on the Pelicans.

With a focus on health and availability, Williamson aims to lead the Pelicans in the playoffs.

Any questions regarding New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson were more than likely centered around his health.

Could he maintain a serviceable weight? Could he play in most of the games for the season? And most importantly, when the time comes, can he lead the team through the battlefield known as the Western Conference playoffs?

If the recent success of the Pelicans is any indication, we have our answer to the first two questions.

Winners of four straight and nine of their last twelve, the Pelicans are amid the hottest win streak in the league.

The return of Trey Murphy and the health of other players like CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram must be considered when assessing the reasons behind their hot streak. But eventually, all roads will lead to Williamson. His 22.1 PPG and seamless fit this season are the main reason the Pelicans sit in fifth place in the Western Conference with a record of 39-25.

The Best Ability is Health

Williamson's Availability Has Allowed Him to Finally Flourish.

Williamson's availability has been the biggest reason for his return to form this season. He's lighter and is on track to play more games than any season since he came into the league. After all, injuries have plagued the forward since his lone year at Duke.

Zion Williamson's Career Stats Year Games Played PPG 2023-2024 53 22.1 2022-2023 29 26. 2021-2022 0 0 2020-2021 61 27.0 2019-2020 24 22.5

But that was then. And now, the two-time All-Star has gone viral over the past week with his seemingly routine plays.

“Williamson is rebounding, he’s taking off in transition, he’s scoring in a number of ways. And then he’s handling the ball and making plays for his teammates. When he’s playing dominant like he is, we’re tough to stop.”-Coach Willie Green

And dominant Williamson has been. For February, Williams averaged 6.5 assists per game, substantially more than his 4.1 career average. For the month of March, his assist number has risen even higher, climbing to an average of 6.8 per game.

His versatility has never been on display more than it has lately. And as good as he’s been on offense, the same can be said of his efforts on defense.

Williamson is a Two-Way Threat

Better health allows him to dominate on the defensive end

Sure, the team as a whole has played exceptional defense recently. But William’s 2.3 blocks per game over the past three games can be seen as a catalyst as to why.

And, unlike other blocking savants, he does so without accumulating fouls. His four fouls over the last three games came to an average of 1.3 per contest. Compared to the regular season numbers of some notable defenders, Williamson's last three games are at a comparable level.

Zion Williamson's Last Three Games Compared to Notable Defenders Player Blocks Per Game Fouls Per Game Victor Wembanyama 3.4 2.2 Anthony Davis 2.5 2.4 Zion Williamson 2.3 1.3 Rudy Gobert 2.1 3.1

Having an established big in Jonas Valanciunas, Williamson can use his athleticism to maneuver to different levels of the defense and make an impact. If he needs to assist with a driving wing, he can do that. If he needs to pop out and contest a three, he can do that.

Yes, his scoring averages are down this year when compared to previous seasons. But the team is deeper. More scorers mean fewer opportunities for Williamson and, when coupled with his newly found passing ability, his shot volume will decrease even more.

But that’s okay. The focus for Williamson entering the season was to stay healthy and available.

“I’m getting there. Just stacking my days. Extra conditioning over time. I’m starting to see some of those results. I just have to maintain and keep going.”-Zion Williamson

Williamson knows the season is not a sprint, it's more methodical than that. And if the Pelicans are to have a chance when the most important time of the season arrives, he must be available.

Eventually, all roads lead to the playoffs. A potentially back-loaded Western Conference playoffs could lead to an early-round exit for multiple high-seeded teams, not just the Pelicans.

The Pelicans may have a little playoff experience, but Williamson has none. He has yet to experience the physicality and tempo change that often serve as roadblocks for players come the postseason.

But with the dominance Williamson and the Pelicans have shown as of late, our questions surrounding Zion and the playoffs will be answered soon.