Highlights The Saints kept HC Dennis Allen but replaced OC Pete Carmichael Jr. with former 49ers staffer Klint Kubiak, aiming to avoid complacency and rejuvenate the offense.

QB Derek Carr's consistent performance, coupled with the late-season improvements, promise a brighter future.

RB Alvin Kamara's cap hit and the emergence of rookie Kendre Miller suggest a potential split from the Saints, indicating changes to come in New Orleans.

The 2023 NFL season was disappointing, to say the least, for New Orleans Saints fans. When the schedule for the regular season was released, optimism began to spread. After signing longtime Las Vegas Raiders QB, Derek Carr, to a four-year, $150 million contract, the bayou was filled with excitement.

As a result of the changes made in the 2023 offseason, New Orleans found themselves receiving a 9.5 win total from the bookies. Unfortunately, they failed to deliver on expectations, posting a regular season record of 9-8 while falling short of the playoffs in the league's weakest division.

With fans and media pundits alike calling for changes at various levels throughout the organization, some situations are more likely to see an overhaul than others. While there may have been some uncertainty heading into the offseason, there is now a lot more clarity about the future of the franchise.

Coaching changes in the Big Easy

Saints fire OC Pete Carmichael, hire Klint Kubiak and keep HC Dennis Allen

Heading into 2022, the Saints found themselves struggling to fill two massive pairs of shoes. Future Hall of Fame QB, Drew Brees, and decorated play caller, Sean Payton, had both left the building. Considered to be the Brady and Belichick of the Bayou, their absences loomed large in New Orleans. In February 2022, five days prior to Super Bowl 56, the Saints signed Dennis Allen to a four-year, $32 million deal.

The aforementioned lack of consistency at QB afforded Allen a pass in judgement after his first season in New Orleans resulted in a 7-10 record. However, the inconsistencies in the Saints' performances became too much for fans to ignore during the 2023 season. In fact, for the first time in decades, the home crowd boo'd their own team. Despite the controversy, however, Loomis announced that he planned on sticking with Allen for the 2024 season.

Allen's numbers may not be inspiring, as highlighted by Loomis, but he did just record his first winning season as a head coach as New Orleans was able to win four of their last five games. Despite falling short of the divisional crown, the late season success proved to be just enough to buy Allen another season with the Saints.

Dennis Allen Head Coaching Record Team Year Games as HC Wins Losses W-L % OAK 2012 16 4 12 0.250 OAK 2013 16 4 12 0.250 OAK 2014 4 0 4 0.00 NO 2022 17 7 10 0.412 NO 2023 17 9 8 0.529

In other coaching related news, the Saints opted to release their offensive coordinator, Pete Carmichael Jr., on January 16. Carmichael served as New Orleans' OC for 15 years. Carmichael's termination signified that the front office was trying to avoid as much complacency as possible, while still retaining both Allen and Carr.

In steps yet another hire from the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree: Klint Kubiak. The 36-year-old was officially named the Saints' new offensive coordinator on February 14.

Kubiak served as the passing game coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers in 2023, leading an attack that finished fourth in passing yards per game, second in passing TDs, third in completion percentage, and first in yards per attempt. Kubiak, who is the son of Super Bowl-winning coach Gary Kubiak, will bring a high football pedigree with him as well as that efficiency and cutting edge that Shanahan disciples are known for.

Many believe that the Saints' roster is too talented to produce lackluster results like they did in 2023, and Kubiak could be the man to help them reach their full potential. Alvin Kamara is the best RB the team has ever had, and sophomore WR Chris Olave is beginning to emerge as one of the best receiving talents the team has ever seen.

Gadget guy Rashid Shaheed could really explode in Kubiak's Shanahan-style offense as well, thanks to his versatility and game-breaking speed. Not to mention, on the other side of the ball, the New Orleans defense has ranked in the top 5 in total defense since 2020.

With this in mind, it's understandable that many fans are frustrated. However, the moves they've made suggest that the team is opting for stability rather than immediate or radical changes. It may not be what the fans want, but it could be just what the team needs, as they are still in search of a new identity in their post-Brees era.

What to make of the Derek Carr situation

Carr delivered on his career averages despite multiple injuries

Despite the boos, Carr was able to post a rather respectable stat line for the Saints. It may not have been his best season, but it was right on brand for him. In fact, when accounting for the five injuries that Carr sustained throughout the campaign, his 2023 regular season numbers align relatively well with his career averages.

Derek Carr 2023 stats vs Career Averages Stats ATT CMP YDS TD INT Career Avg 583 384 4,260 26 11 2023 548 375 3,878 25 8

Like it or not, it's fair to say that the Saints got exactly what they paid for. If it wasn't for the aforementioned injuries that took Carr out of the later stages of multiple contests, it's incredibly likely that his 2023 stats would be even closer to his career averages.

Considering that there is also a no-trade clause included in his contract, he'll more than likely remain the starter for the next two seasons. For those who may not be enthusiastic about that, there is still some hope to be found. Carr is who he is, but history has proven that the right scheme can drastically reduce his inconsistencies.

The Saints have two glaringly obvious issues that, if addressed, could immediately benefit both Carr and the offense as a whole. In terms of pre-snap movements and play-action, New Orleans was one of the worst teams in the league this season, which is probably why they poached Kubiak from the 49ers, who use pre-snap motion and play-action as well as any team. In 2021, Derek Carr boasted the highest QBR and completion percentage in the NFL when using play-action.

Considering the bevy of talent at the RB position in New Orleans, in addition to the rushing abilities of Taysom Hill, the Saints' offense stands to greatly benefit from the incorporation of more play-action calls. Given what New Orleans has to work with, Kubiak truly seems like a dream hire for Carr and company.

The aforementioned 4-1 record over the last five games of the season does warrant some credit for Carr, who seemed to pick up his game a little bit after being boo'd by the hometown crowd in Week 13.

He may have failed to deliver on the early expectations, but the late-season improvements, paired with the prospect of playing under a Shanahan branch, bodes well for Carr's future in New Orleans.

Fans won't expect to see Carr develop into a Pro Bowler at this point in his career, but they should feel encouraged knowing that the front office is looking to reinvigorate the offense by going with the ambitious OC hire of Kubiak.

Saints' cap and draft situation

Alvin Kamara's future in New Orleans is unclear

The Saints' draft situation is a lot rosier than their ghastly cap situation, so let's take a look at that first. And even still, New Orleans doesn't even have a full complement of picks, which should say a lot about where they stand regarding the salary cap. Here are the Saints' picks for the 2024 NFL Draft:

Round 1, Pick 14

Round 2, Pick 45 (via Denver Broncos)

Round 2, Pick 50 (traded to Philadelphia Eagles)

Round 3, Pick 81 (traded to Seattle Seahawks)

Round 4

Round 5

Round 6

Round 7

Despite serving a three-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy, Alvin Kamara was still able to finish as one of the top RBs in the league in 2023. In 13 games, Kamara totaled 1,160 scrimmage yards and six total touchdowns.

Since being drafted with the 67th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Kamara has been New Orleans' brightest star. After winning Offensive Rookie of the Year award and accounting for 4,476 scrimmage yards and 37 touchdowns throughout his first three seasons, the Saints awarded Kamara with a massive contract.

However, the Saints have been kicking the can down the road regarding players' contracts for quite some time now. In March 2022, the Saints restructured Kamara's deal, converting over $10 million of his salary into a bonus in order to keep their salary cap obligations. His cap hit is just south of $19 million for 2024.

While Loomis and the rest of the franchise have seemingly been cap space wizards at times, the bill is going to come due in New Orleans at some point. The Saints are currently just under $82 million over the cap, representing the worst cap situation in the entire league.

The Saints selected TCU RB Kendre Miller with the 71st overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Given the current state of the RB market, coupled with the addition of a high-potential youngster like Miller, the Saints are not necessarily inclined to keep Kamara around.

Miller has shown flashes of brilliance at times, especially when catching the ball out of the backfield, and has the potential to fit the role that Kamara plays perfectly. All things considered, it's entirely plausible that the Saints drafted him with the expectation that he could replicate Kamara's pass-catching abilities. He's certainly proven that he is more than capable of doing so.

The cap space relief will have to come from somewhere, and it's incredibly possible that it could come by way of moving on from Kamara. Other cap casualties could come in the form of tackle Ryan Ramczyk ($27 million cap hit), who might even retire due to an ugly knee injury, Swiss army knife Taysom Hill ($15.8 million), and aging safety Tyrann Mathieu ($12 million).

AK41 has been a source of speculation every offseason since Brees retired. While it's possible that the Saints keep him, if they were ever going to move off of him, now would appear to be the time to do so. Wherever Kamara ends up, he'll certainly be treasured.

It may hurt to see him in another set of colors on game day, but a split may in fact be beneficial to all parties involved. While only time may tell what other moves the Saints have up their sleeve this offseason, one thing is for certain, and that is the fact that change is on the horizon down in the Bayou.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.