The New Orleans Saints appear to be in the process of handing a new contract to wide receiver Michael Thomas despite his injury history.

Not too long ago, New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas could quite comfortably make the argument to be offensive player in the league, not just at wide receiver. He came flying out the blocks in his NFL career with four straight seasons of over 1,000 yards and 3 straight years of over 100 catches, but it’s the 2019 season that made him stand out, as he set an NFL record with 149 catches (a record that still stands despite the extended schedule), led the league in receiving yards with 1,725 and won Offensive Player of the Year in the process.

However, the last few years have been nothing short of disastrous for him, as he has been blighted by injury, restricting him to just ten games over the past three seasons, and when he has played, he’s been a shell of the dominant force he once was, with his yards per game, catch completion rate and yards per target all sliding in the wrong direction.

But despite this, it seems as though there are some within the Saints organisation that still think he has a future in the game.

New Orleans Saints set for a new Michael Thomas?

The Saints are going to look very different this year, with the introduction of quarterback Derek Carr, they will be utilising a different offence that will hopefully bring the best out of the weapons like Thomas, as well as promising youngster Chris Olave, who racked up over 1,000 yards in his rookie season last year.

But rather than just one year, the Saints clearty hope that Thomas can stick around for the next few years as part of the new-look side:

Taking too much of a risk on Michael Thomas?

You have to hope that the Saints get their figures right when it comes to Thomas, because this could be seen as a very high-risk strategy given how badly he has played since his injury, so you would hope that he wouldn’t be getting paid like a top-earner.

Now it might well be that Thomas will be back to his best this year after having another full offseason to rest it up, but that is a very dangerous ‘might’ for them to fall into the trap of, and it could turn what is a promising looking team into one that will be incredibly restricted in the future if they can’t afford to bring anyone else in because of the contract they gave to Thomas.