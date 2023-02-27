The New Orleans Saints could be set to get rid of quarterback Jameis Winston this offseason as they look set to go in a different direction at the position.

When you look at the career of Jameis Winston, you do have to scratch your head and wonder just what went wrong for him to end up in the place that he’s at right now. Coming out of college, and even during splashes of time in the National Football League, you can see that there is a talented player there, but he just can’t seem to make him come out on a regular basis.

There was perhaps no better demonstration of this than during the 2019 season, where led the league in passing yards with 5,109 and threw for 33 touchdowns, but also managed to throw for a league-high 30 interceptions as well, which was ultimately the final straw with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they released him soon after.

He then moved to the New Orleans Saints within the same division for a second chance in the league, but it seems as though that second chance hasn’t worked out well for him either.

Jameis Winston fails to win over the New Orleans Saints hierarchy

Winston was initially forced to sit for a year behind franchise quarterback and inevitable Hall of Famer Drew Brees in his final year in 2020, and it was hoped that spending a year working with him and head coach Sean Payton would take him to a new level.

There were some improvements to his game, as during his time with the Saints, his percentage of throws for touchdowns were higher than his career average, his percentage of throws for interceptions were lower than his career average, and in 2021 he set a career-high for quarterback rating.

Sadly though, it hasn’t been seen as good enough for those in charge of the organisation, and according to The Athletic’s Larry Holder, the injury that he picked up last season may well have been the final straw:

The Saints essentially gave up on Winston when the veteran quarterback left the lineup after Week 3 with a back injury on top of last year’s knee injury. The Saints stuck with Andy Dalton, who’s a pending free agent, for the rest of the season. New Orleans originally structured Winston’s contract at signing before the 2022 season to give itself some sort of escape hatch, even though it’s not a hefty one before June 1. Releasing Winston would give the Saints $12.8 million in cap savings and $2.8 million in dead money if they dubbed him a post-June designation. Regardless, Winston’s time in New Orleans is likely up.

Looking at that assessment, you would imagine that Winston’s days as a start in the NFL are probably at at end, because it seems hard to think that anyone will trust him, both with his play and now the fact he’s an injury risk, so he might have to settle for being a backup somewhere when the 2023 season starts up in September.