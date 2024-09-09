Key Takeaways The New Orleans Saints' Week 1 trouncing of the Carolina Panthers has caused many to wonder if the team could return to the postseason.

Beating the Panthers may not be a true test of New Orleans' abilities.

The NFC South will likely be competitive once again, giving the Saints a solid shot at the playoffs.

The New Orleans Saints kicked off their season in style on Sunday, beating the Carolina Panthers 47-10 and breaking the franchise record for points in a season-opener. While it’s only one game, spirits are high in New Orleans, with many wondering if the Saints could return to the postseason for the first time since Drew Brees retired.

Beating the Carolina Panthers Isn’t Very Telling

The Saints will need to prove themselves against better opponents

The biggest caveat regarding the Saints' dominance on Sunday is the quality of their opponent. Although every game counts the same toward the standings, not every contest is equally valuable to a team’s evaluation. Entering the week, the Saints were favorites on every major sportsbook. Of course, they weren’t 37-point favorites, but the consensus was that New Orleans would take down Carolina, who may very well be the worst team in football.

Carolina Panthers 2023 Rankings Winning % 32nd Scoring Offense 31st Scoring Defense 29th Point Differential 31st Turnover Differential 25th

The Saints got off to a hot start and led 30-3 at halftime. From there, they were able to coast to a comfortable victory. Outside of penalty yardage, the Saints could do no wrong. Derek Carr threw three touchdowns and only four incompletions, the offensive line was able to create holes for the run game, and the defense imposed its will on Bryce Young and the Carolina offense.

Watching the game back, it’s hard to know how much of New Orleans’ success came from the team playing extremely well and how much was due to the Panthers looking completely lost. It’s likely some combination of the two.

The Saints were well-prepared for their season opener and were firing on all cylinders, whereas the Panthers looked overwhelmed. It would be irresponsible to declare that the Saints are a dangerous team before seeing how they match up against a formidable opponent.

The Saints Have the Talent To Compete

New Orleans has a solid team on paper

What made the 2023 season so frustrating for New Orleans was that it felt like the team should’ve been better than it was. The Saints posted a top-10 scoring offense and defense and finished third in turnover differential. Additionally, the Saints had big-named players on both sides of the ball, such as Alvin Kamara , Cameron Jordan , and Marshon Lattimore . However, the team finished 9-8 and narrowly missed the postseason.

The first issue was that the Saints’ season-long numbers were inflated by their victories over bad teams. New Orleans beat the New England Patriots 34-0, the New York Giants 24-6, and the Panthers twice, winning the second meeting 28-6. When facing competitive teams, it was a different story. New Orleans went 2-6 against teams that finished the season with a winning record.

Secondly, the Saints didn’t get star contributions from many of their most accomplished players. Kamara posted a career-low in yards from scrimmage and Jordan recorded the fewest sacks since his rookie season. New Orleans had the roster strength to win the NFC South, but the underperformance of many of its top players cost the team severely. The Saints 2024 roster is very similar to that of 2023. Execution in big games could be what sets this group apart.

The NFC South Is Wide Open

The Saints should be in contention for the division title

Getting to the postseason is half of the battle, and luckily for the Saints, they play in the NFC South, which has been the weakest division in football the last two years. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won the division in each of the past three seasons but went 8-9 in 2022 and 9-8 in 2023. The Buccaneers haven’t dominated in the regular season; they have just managed to be better than the rest of their division.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The New Orleans Saints are tied with the Atlanta Falcons for the easiest 2024 schedule based on opponents' 2023 combined winning percentage (.453).

This is very doable for New Orleans. It may only take nine wins to capture the division title and the Saints appear to have the talent on hand to pull that off. Given their schedule and personnel, making the postseason in a weak division should be the expectation. No one is picking New Orleans to make the Super Bowl, but the Saints will host a postseason game if they can win the NFC South. From there, anything is possible.

