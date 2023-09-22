Highlights The New Orleans Saints started the 2023 season 2-0, the first time they've accomplished that feat since 2013

Thanks to head coach Dennis Allen's stifling defense and a next-man up mentality on offense, the Saints were able to pull out victories in the first two weeks

The undefeated start is even more impressive when you take into consideration the fact that the Saints were not even close to playing up to their potential on offense

Who Dat Nation was celebrating as their New Orleans Saints jumped out to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2013. This New Orleans team looks nothing like the one ten years ago—they do not have future Hall of Famer Drew Brees leading the offense anymore and head coach Sean Peyton has moved on as well.

This season, the starring cast for NOLA includes former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and head coach Dennis Allen, who served as the defensive coordinator for New Orleans for seven seasons prior to his promotion in 2022. The Saints went into the 2023 campaign with some pretty low expectations, so how were they able to outplay those expectations in the first few weeks of the season?

Thank Dennis Allen's Defense

The real story from the first two weeks is the New Orleans defense. In game one at home against Tennessee, Marshon Lattimore, Marcus Maye, and Paulson Adebo all had interceptions. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was sacked three times, and they held two-time NFL rushing king Derrick Henry to just 63 yards on 15 carries.

In game two, the defense was all over Bryce Young and the Carolina offense. They forced a fumble, notched three sacks, and held Carolina to one touchdown on Monday Night Football. That garbage time score in the final couple minutes of that game was the first touchdown the Saints defense had allowed through the first two weeks of the season.

For many years the Saints were an offensive powerhouse with an opportunistic defense, but if the first two weeks of the 2023 season were any indication, the team has now flipped under the defensive-minded Allen. New Orleans allowed only 32 points (sixth-fewest in the NFL) and just 524 total yards (fourth-fewest) through those first two games as they frustrated opposing offenses to no end.

Next Man Up Mentality

New Orleans managed to pull off those two wins to start the season without their starting running back Alvin Kamara, who was suspended for the first three games of the campaign for an altercation in Las Vegas after the 2022 Pro Bowl. In Week 1, Jamaal Williams was the man in the backfield, but an injury in the first half in Week 2 sidelined him for the rest of the game.

Tony Jones Jr., who was recently promoted from the practice squad, stepped in and proved why he deserved to be on the active roster, scoring two touchdowns and sealing the deal for another New Orleans win. The Saints didn't get great production from either backup, but they were able to step in during Kamara's absence and do enough to help their team win two games. If Kamara returned to an undefeated team, it would be quite a coup for the Saints.

Yet To Reach Their Peak

Derek Carr has stepped in as the new leader of the Saints offense, and while the results have been great so far, Carr hasn't had an ideal start individually, throwing two interceptions against just one touchdown through two weeks. His 58 completion percentage in Week 2 also left a lot to be desired, but Carr's struggles are not all down to him.

The offensive line has been one of the lone dark spots during this sunny start for the Saints. New Orleans' 3.4 yards per carry mark was eighth-lowest in the league, and they also allowed eight sacks through just two games, which was tied for seventh-most in the NFL. Carr says he's happy with the wins, but he's aware that the offense needs to play better.

After the Saints' Week 2 win over Carolina, Carr sized up his team's start to the season, “There’s so much that we have to clean up, but it feels so good to clean it up when you win. We are 2-0, and I don’t think that we played at the level that we are all expecting to play at yet, but we are going to keep striving, keep working and make those corrections.” If the Saints can improve on the offensive line and keep it up everywhere else, they could be a dark horse in the weak NFC.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

