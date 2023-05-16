New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has been given a rather ambitious target to hit by his General Manager during the 2023 NFL season.

Not too long ago, New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas could quite comfortably make the argument to being the best offensive player in the league, not just the best wide receiver. He came flying out the blocks in his NFL career with four straight seasons of over 1,000 yards and 3 straight years of over 100 catches, but it’s the 2019 season that made him stand out, as he set an NFL record with 149 catches (a record that still stands despite the extended schedule), led the league in receiving yards with 1,725 and won Offensive Player of the Year in the process.

However, the last few years have been nothing short of disastrous for him, as he has been blighted by injury, restricting him to just ten games over the past three seasons, and when he has played, he’s been a shell of the dominant force he once was, with his yards per game, catch completion rate and yards per target all sliding in the wrong direction.

Now the Saints have got a lot of money invested in Thomas in the coming years if he sticks around, and they’ve got a new quarterback in town with the signing of Derek Carr in free agency, so they have a window in which to operate and move towards a Super Bowl, but right now they’re all focused on this year.

And according to General Manager Mickey Loomis, he expects Thomas to play a major part in how the passing game is run this season.

Michael Thomas back to the top of his game?

Speaking yesterday with reporters (quoted by ProFootballTalk) Loomis claimed that Thomas still has the ability to put himself amongst the top echelon of the rest of the league when it comes to production, with this response from a reporter about whether he could still hit the 100 catch mark:

Absolutely he can be. Just got to get him healthy. He’s worked so hard at that over the last two, three years and, look, the results haven’t been good as we all hoped, but it’s not because of a lack of effort or desire by him, that’s for sure.

Too much too soon for Michael Thomas?

Loomis might be asking for Thomas to walk before he can run in this instance. After what he has been through in the past few seasons, it’s hard to imagine that Thomas will be back to 100% full health, even with the time off that he has had.

He can certainly be a big part of the passing game and had the potential to put up some very useful numbers, and can even play a part if he’s just as a decoy to take attention away from the promising Chris Olave on the other side of the field, or any of the other receivers that they have. But to make that big of a return just seems a little bit too much right now.