With the 150th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints drafted quarterback Spencer Rattler from the University of South Carolina.

This pick ended a run of 138 straight picks without a quarterback being taken, and when Rattler went off the board, it created a new NFL record for the most draft picks between QB selections.

Rattler started his college career at the University of Oklahoma, where he was seen for a time as the next face of college football. After struggling for the majority of his career, Rattler was eventually replaced by the number one pick in this year's draft class, Caleb Williams.

Rattler Turned Into an NFL Prospect at South Carolina

The Gamecocks signal caller was the 7th QB taken in the 2024 NFL Draft

Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

After the situation in Oklahoma took place, Rattler transferred to South Carolina for a fresh start and a chance to get his college career back on track. Rattler threw for over 3,000 yards during the 2023 season and had 19 touchdown passes. His 147.7 QBR showed a much more poised player capable of making good decisions when throwing the ball down the field.

Rattler played quality football in both 2022 and 2023 and eventually re-entered the conversation of quarterbacks that could be selected during the 2024 NFL Draft. Rattler was one of the few quarterbacks who participated in athletic testing this year, but he did not put up very good numbers.

This likely caused his stock to fall some, but it likely didn't hurt him much either. The willingness for quarterbacks to test shows someone willing to do whatever it takes to make it in the NFL.

The day-one run on quarterbacks was unprecedented, and Rattler had to wait a long time to hear his name called, but with the Saints, he will find himself in a situation where he can continue to develop as a player.

The Saints currently have Derek Carr as their starting quarterback, with Jake Haener, Nathan Peterman, and Kellen Mond listed as backups. Rattler will enter this room with a shot to become Carr's backup in 2024, with the potential to eventually blossom into his successor under center.

The Saints are in dire financial straits, and the outlook of their franchise does not look great. Carr is a fine starting quarterback, but he is far from competing with the top dogs at the position. Rattler may not end up being anything more than a backup quarterback in the NFL, and that is fine, but the Saints appear to be playing the lottery by using pick number 150 on him.

