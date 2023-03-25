New rules have been confirmed for goalkeepers during penalties that will prevent a repeat of Emiliano Martinez's antics during the World Cup final.

The Argentina goalkeeper did everything he possibly could to put off France's players during the penalty shootout in the final.

Martinez was booked for his antics which included him throwing the ball away from Aurelien Tchouameni, who put his penalty wide.

But we will no longer be seeing similar antics come July.

The four new rules for goalkeepers during penalties

That's because it's been confirmed that the International Football Association Board (IFAB) will bring in some new rules for goalkeepers during penalties.

In the IFAB's law changes 2023/24 report, Law 14 'The penalty kick' states: "Clarification that the goalkeeper must not behave in a manner that fails to show respect for the game and the opponent, i.e. by unfairly distracting the kicker.

"The defending goalkeeper must remain on the goal line, facing the kicker, between the goalposts, without touching the goalposts, crossbar or goal net, until the ball is kicked. The goalkeeper must not behave in a way that unfairly distracts the kicker, e.g. delay the taking of the kick or touch the goalposts, crossbar or goal net."

Seems a bit harsh, right?

That's certainly what AC Milan and France goalkeeper, Mike Maignan, thinks.

In response to the announcement of the new rules, Maignan tweeted: "New IFAB penalty rules 2026: Goalkeepers must have their backs to the shot. If the penalty is saved, the opposition gets an indirect freekick.”

And the reaction of football fans is similar to that of Maignan, who feel the new rules gives an unfair advantage to the penalty taker. Even Ian Wright tweeted.

What does Martinez think of the new penalty rules?

However, one man that isn't going to be fazed by the new rules is Martinez himself.

When the rules were touted earlier this year, Martinez insisted that he'd adapt.

"I always said that after the Copa America, I don't know if I would do it again. I already saved the penalties that I had to save," Martinez said.

"And now the same thing happened to me, I don't know if I'm going to save a penalty in 20 years, maybe not, but I had to tackle them in the Copa America and in the World Cup. I was able to stop them and help the team win, that's enough for me. We will always have to adapt to modern rules and what FIFA wants, so there will be no problem. We will adapt."