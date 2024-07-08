Highlights Brock Lesnar has not been seen on WWE TV for several months now after being involved in the scandal surrounding Vince McMahon.

However, a recent photo has emerged of the Beast Incarnate on social media.

Triple H recently stated that Lesnar is still a part of WWE, but there seems to be no plans to bring him back to television as of yet.

A photo has surfaced of exiled WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar following his links with the now-paused sex trafficking lawsuit concerning Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE. The lawsuit was filed in January, when Janel Grant came forward with her story of being trafficked and abused by McMahon and Laurinaitis.

Grant is a former employee at WWE global headquarters, working at the organisation from 2019 to 2022. She signed an NDA in 2022, where McMahon agreed to pay her $3 million to not speak about their relationship, and for her not to disparage his image.

Brock Lesnar's 'Involvement' in Vince McMahon Scandal

One example brought forward in the case was where she was used to enhance a deal in a former UFC heavyweight champion’s contract negotiations in 2020. This unnamed champion was then revealed to have been Lesnar by The Wall Street Journal. The same source also revealed that McMahon had given payouts to multiple women who had suffered alleged sexual misconduct.

Lesnar was dropped from the WWE’s narrative in light of the lawsuit, but WWE CCO Paul Levesque, also known as Triple H, said that Lesnar is very much still affiliated with WWE and that he was “just being Brock.”

Nonetheless, he was also removed from the cover of WWE 2K24’s “40 Years of WrestleMania” edition.

Despite being absent from social media since the incident, he was recently spotted in several posts. These included a photo with a young fan, where his daughter Mya Lesnar can be seen in the background.

Although Brock Lesnar was not mentioned in the initial case by Grant, the description of the former UFC heavyweight champion drew parallels with the Beast Incarnate. This was partly in relation to him dropping the WWE Championship at WrestleMania before his contract expiring.

This was not the end of Lesnar’s WWE career, though, as he returned to the promotion to feud with Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, culminating with a battle with the latter at SummerSlam 2023. Although Lesnar had appeared to make his return to the promotion, his emergence in relation to the Grant filing led to his appearance at Royal Rumble and a planned feud with Gunther being put on hold.

There were several sources detailing that Lesnar was set to make his WWE return at Royal Rumble 2024, where he was supposed to be eliminated by Dominik Mysterio.

The Career of Brock Lesnar

Lesnar had been a professional wrestler since the turn of the century, signing with the WWF and making his debut in October 2000. Since then, he has gone on to be a prolific wrestler, as well as an MMA fighter and American football player. He is a household name in the wrestling world, winning several world titles and securing one of the most well-rounded careers in history. He was the youngest WWE champion of all time, and made his main debut all the way back in 2002.

If he is to come back to the wrestling world, it will draw the attention of fans despite the controversy shrouding the former heavyweight champion.