New point-of-view footage that Anthony Joshua shared on social media Thursday shows just how scary it could be to be in the ring with the two-time heavyweight world boxing champion.

Joshua can be seen on video training with renowned boxing coach Ben Davison, who is seemingly wearing a GoPro-style camera on his head, to capture footage of what it's like when one of boxing's best big guys is throwing slugs at you.

Anthony Joshua POV Training Video

"In an industry where respect is earned and not given," Joshua's caption for the clip in which he unloads a series of shots.

Watch the POV footage right here:

One of Joshua's Biggest Fights Fast Approaches

Joshua takes on Daniel Dubois in front of 96,000 people

Joshua is deep in camp for a September 21 battle of Britain against fellow London fighter Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium, which was approved this week for a capacity boost so that 96,000 fans can attend the fight.

The 6-foot-5 challenger Dubois suffered an early loss in his career when Joe Joyce knocked him out in the 10th round of a 2020 fight. Dubois rebuilt, and won four fights in a row, before knocking Oleksandr Usyk to the floor, which was ruled a low blow, in a fight that, though he lost, continued to raise his profile. In the last year, he's rebuilt once again as he's beaten Jarrell Miller and Filip Hrgovic both by finish.

Dubois has a chance to cause an upset as a live dog late September, but Joshua, like Dubois, has continued to rebuild his own career having thumped his way to four wins in a row following back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk. Previously, he'd been in the ring with a who's who in the heavyweight division including Dillian Whyte, Wladimir Klitschko, Alexander Povetkin, and Andy Ruiz. Most recently he punctuated his resurgance with a second-round knockout win over Francis Ngannou.

Since the losses to Usyk, Joshua has knocked out three of his last four opponents. Dubois, meanwhile, has finished all but one of the fighters he's beaten. It all leads to the potential for fireworks under the Wembley arch in the coming weeks, with the winner in prime position to challenge the winner of the Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury rematch later this year, in a fight that would unify, once again, all the major heavyweight world championship titles.

The fight airs on Sky Sports Box Office, TNT Sports Box Office, and DAZN.