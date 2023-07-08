An emotional moment occurred during Arda Güler's presentation as a Real Madrid player on Friday.

Güler, 18, was sitting with his mother while a video of the youngster played on the big screen showcasing the skills which prompted the Spanish giants to sign him.

And the moment was too much for his mother, who began shedding tears of joy, clearly proud of her son. Güler then wiped away her tears, before he kissed her on her cheek.

Who is Arda Güler?

Güler has signed from Turkish side Fenerbahce on a six-year deal after they triggered his release clause. Real actually paid a little more than the actual release clause (set at 17.5m Euros), at Güler's request. Real ended up paying 20m Euros.

There is a potential further €10m in bonuses, and 20% of any future sales as part of the deal. He was also linked with Manchester City, Newcastle United, and Arsenal, before Real made their move.

Güler was dubbed the 'Turkish Messi' after his excellent displays for Fenerbahce last season, where he scored six goals in 35 appearances.

He is a left-footed attacking midfielder, who can also operate on right wing to cut inside and using his stronger foot to make shooting chances and creates decisive passes to the final third. According to WhoScored, he is a creative player with immense set-piece abilities and a tricky player. He is a modern day hardworking midfielder, with good defensive contribution, and can even play as pivotal player in centre-midfield.

What was said at his presentation?

He has big plans for his time at Real, announcing at his unveiling: "I want to become a Real Madrid legend. I repeat that there have been many clubs that have presented their offers. But as soon as Real Madrid appeared, all of the others lost importance."

Güler will wear the number 24 shirt at the Bernabeu.

Real president Florentino Perez, who introduced him to the fans, announced: “Every time a new player arrives, it generates a special joy in the millions of Real Madrid fans. Today we strengthen the present and the future.

"This team is carrying on one of the most important winning cycles in our history. There are young people who are growing alongside the legends, and they are already showing their potential. Some have even already won all possible titles.

"Today, another of these youngsters arrives, with an enormous talent and sought after by the big European clubs. Welcome, Arda Güler.

"Here, you will experience unique emotions, you will feel the support of millions and millions of Real Madrid fans. Playing for this club carries a great responsibility, for it to become a point of reference, an example for all those children who dream of playing for Real Madrid one day. You dreamed of this club, and you are here today."

The praise also seemed to stretch to Güler's new teammates, with Vinicius Jr. tweeting: "Yet another who chooses the greatest."

Güler is the latest in a line of exciting young prospects to join the Spanish giants and will team up with Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Eduardo Camavinga.