Three months after his defeat to Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium, Anthony Joshua’s trainer Ben Davison has revealed that a number of things went “wrong” prior to the two-time world champion taking on his fellow countryman.

Going into the fight, Joshua was aiming to become a heavyweight world champion for the third time in his career. However, standing in his way was ‘Triple D.’ During the fight, AJ was knocked down a remarkable four times, and it was the first time in his professional career that he had been downed in the very first round. Despite this, Joshua continued to fight on, before Dubois delivered a devastating knockout in the fifth.

The defeat to Dubois was AJ’s fourth of his career, but he has since insisted that he is not interested in walking away from the sport as it stands. As a result of this, he and his team will be looking at their options, ready for his return to the ring next year.

Things Went Wrong Prior to Fight

Ben Davison has confirmed the build-up was far from ideal