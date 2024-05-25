Highlights Casemiro's absence from the FA Cup final squad has raised questions about his future at Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag claimed to have left the midfielder out of the matchday squad due to an injury concern.

Conflicting reports suggested the Brazilian wasn't injured and the Red Devils' manager was considering leaving him out of the starting line-up earlier in the week.

Casemiro was not included in Manchester United's 20-man squad to take on Manchester City in the FA Cup final. Erik ten Hag claimed the reason for the Brazilian's absence was injury, although reports have now emerged that the midfielder was in fact fit enough to feature in the showcase event.

His second year in English football hasn't been up to the same high standards the ex-Real Madrid hero set for himself upon his £70m arrival at the biggest club in the country in 2022. He was a force to be reckoned with in the engine room for the Red Devils during the 2023/23 campaign, but has appeared miles off the pace in the 2023/24 season.

Manchester United ended the 2023/24 season with a negative goal difference in the Premier League. This is the first time in the club's history they have done so.

As a player with five Champions League winners' medals among his extensive collection of honours, the lynchpin is clearly a wonderfully talented and intelligent player. However, it appears elite football is now slightly too quick for him to compete physically at the level he once did.

His poor performances both in the middle of the park and at the heart of the United backline have caused his position in Ten Hag's team to come under scrutiny. None more so than when Jamie Carragher claimed Casemiro should be moved on as his time at the top of the sport was over. Those comments now look like they may have some extra weight behind them after his cup final omission.

Erik Ten Hag Claimed Casemiro was Injured

He wasn't even named as a substitute

As previously mentioned, Casemiro had to play many games as a central defender in the past months due to the injury crisis Man United have faced in that position. Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez made it back to full fitness just in time for the trip to Wembley Stadium, meaning Ten Hag could field his first-choice partnership at the back for a rare time in the 2023/24 season.

The duo being back in action meant many would have expected Casemiro to slot into the side in front of them to offer extra protection against the forward runs of the Citizens' midfielders. This was not the case as youngster Kobbie Mainoo and Sofyan Amrabat were given the joint responsibility, with the Brazil international not even being named among the substitutes. The reason given by Ten Hag was:

"Casemiro is not 100% and in that space around Phil Foden we need a strong defence."

It's understandable for a manager to be unwilling to risk a player who isn't at full fitness, especially against the talents of Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne. Based on recent form, it's unclear whether the midfielder would have been selected in the starting XI even if there wasn't an apparent injury concern.

Casemiro Reportedly Not Injured

His Old Trafford career could be over

Following Ten Hag's comments about the player not being 100% fit to play, it was reported by ESPN Brazil correspondent, Joao Castelo-Branco, that the former Los Blancos star wasn't actually injured. To add further flames to the fire, The Athletic reported that Ten Hag was contemplating leaving Casemiro out of the starting XI 24 hours before the game kicked off.

He is also said to have been included in the team sheets handed around on the day but was then not present in the line-up. It's a confusing situation for all involved, but doesn't appear to bode well for his future at the club. Many supporters will take this as a sign that his time at Old Trafford is nearing an end.

Should he move on in the summer transfer window, Casemiro will have played his final game in the famous red shirt, with his biggest achievement being success in domestic cup competitions. There will likely be many suitors for the 32-year-old due to the weight his name carries alone.

Where Casemiro Could Move

A reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo could be on the cards

The most likely destination for Casemiro could be the Saudi Pro League. Many ageing stars have departed European football to join the emerging Middle Eastern division. A move to Al-Nassr would see him link up with his ex-Real Madrid colleague Cristiano Ronaldo. The pair also spent time together at Manchester United, and it's not outside the realm of possibility that the Portuguese sensation puts a good word into the hierarchy of his current club.

The other plausible option could be a switch to the MLS. Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez are among the best players to be winding their careers down in the States. Casemiro could still enjoy several years of football, but certainly looks to be heading into his twilight years as a player.