A new report from Mexican outlet Televisa Puebla reveals Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez's return date to boxing, and his probable opponent.

A pound-for-pound mainstay, Alvarez has rebounded from a 2022 loss to Dmitry Bivol by winning five fights in a row against the likes of Gennadiy Golovkin, Jaime Munguia, and Edgar Berlanga. Though he continues to be a bona fide attraction at the gate, and box office, he has attracted criticism for seemingly avoiding his greatest challenger — David Benavidez.

If the latest reports are true, though, fans will be thrilled with his rumored opponent.

Canelo's Likely Return

Saul Alvarez linked with May comeback against unbeaten fighter