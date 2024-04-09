Highlights Conor McGregor has posted some new sparring footage, as well as his current physique, as he eyes up a return to the UFC.

The Notorious One hasn't fought since he broke his leg vs Dustin Poirier back in 2021, but he return has been long-awaited.

Michael Chandler will likely be McGregor's next opponent, with an announcement expected in due course.

Conor McGregor took to Instagram to show off his new physique, while footage of the Irishman sparring has also been doing the rounds on social media.

The five-time world champion looks impressive in sparring, despite having not been in the Octagon for some time now, showcasing both his grappling and striking abilities in the footage.

The Irishman has been out injured for nearly three whole years now. His last fight came in 2021 against Dustin Poirier, and after suffering a broken leg during that encounter, he has not been in the cage since. However, the footage and physique posts come ahead of talk of a potential return later this year against Michael Chandler, with a possible announcement being made this weekend at UFC 300.

This weekend marks UFC 300 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, but of course, before fight night, there will be the usual press conference held by Dana White ahead of the event, which boasts three huge title fights on the card.

Conor McGregor's Return to the UFC

Something big could be announced at UFC 300

With the expected press conference for the bumper event this weekend, McGregor teased his return to the UFC, posting a video to Twitter captioned: "I could see the press conference for UFC 300 ending this way." The 14-second clip consisted of White making an announcement before cutting to an image of McGregor, with his trademark soundtrack playing.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: It has been over 1,000 days since Conor McGregor's last fight in the UFC.

White has teased the return of McGregor himself when he posted a video of the Notorious One captioned with the words 'coming soon.' The Irish ace's 2013 opponent Max Holloway has also claimed that the UFC have something big planned for the press conference of UFC 300. All signs seem to point towards the return of McGregor, who has unfinished business in the UFC and looks to turn things around, having suffered two consecutive defeats.

McGregor will be looking for a clean slate in the UFC when he returns to the Octagon, and that seems to be the plan, with the top rumour for the Irishman's next opponent being Micheal Chandler, who is number six in the lightweight rankings. This would mark a fresh match-up for McGregor. However, you would imagine he wishes to amend that loss to Poirier in July 2021, which went down as a TKO loss following his leg break.

The 35-year-old is 2-1 down in his trilogy with the American, but last month claimed he is yet to suffer a genuine defeat at his hands. McGregor's win came in 2014 when the two met in a featherweight clash, and the Irishman is targeting a quadrilogy fight in what he claims would be a real trilogy.

Conor McGregor's professional MMA record (as of 09/04/24) 28 fights 22 wins 6 losses By knockout 19 2 By submission 1 4 By decision 2 0

Nate Diaz is also a name who appears on McGregor's list, with the two tied 1-1 in their two fights, but he has not been seen since his victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 in February 2022, and he has been pursuing a career in boxing instead, famously losing to Jake Paul.