Former Premier League club Luton Town could be set to leave their iconic stadium as the club's chairman and chief executive confirm plans to move into a new 25,000-seater arena by 2027. Following the Hatters' shock promotion to the Premier League in 2023, Kenilworth Road captured the hearts of fans across the country for its unique style and old-fashioned nature that brought back memories of yesteryear.

However, after much of that pre-season was spent trying to get the stadium up to Premier League standards, the wheels have been put in motion to say goodbye to the stomping ground that has been Luton's home for 119 years.

Related Europe’s 50 Best Stadiums Have Been Ranked by Study Europe is home to many beautiful football stadiums such as the iconic Old Trafford and the revered Santiago Bernabeu - but which comes out on top?

Luton Announce Plans for 25,000-Seater Stadium

An application has been formally submitted

The news of Luton's potential move was officially announced via a club statement. Chief executive Gary Sweet explained the decision, citing the 'gargantuan' task of getting their current stadium up to standard with the Premier League as one of the factors. He said:

"This important announcement is a pivotal moment for all supporters, residents and businesses of Luton. "Once our lives changed 16 months ago with promotion at Wembley, concurrent to the gargantuan task of getting Kenilworth Road Premier League ready – which naturally dominated our workload for most of last year – we decided to reassemble a design team to take a fresh look at the whole Power Court project from foundations upwards."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Luton were once handed the largest ever points deduction in English football (30 points - 2008/2009).

The announcement means that the stadium, which holds the lowest capacity in the Championship and is famously located alongside terraced houses, is likely to be no more in three years' time.

Related Every Premier League Club's Latest Stadium Plans (Complete Guide) The latest on every Premier League club's stadium and potential expansion plans, including Liverpool, Man Utd, Chelsea, Man City and more.

Luton Town Chairman Details Premier League Hopes For New Stadium

The new stadium is set to be double the capacity of Kenilworth Road

As the Hatters settle back into life in the Championship following their relegation last season, their chief executive, David Wilkinson, has given more detail into the project to develop a new home for the club which is set to kick off a 'regenerative era for the town.' Wilkinson stated:

"As an invested observer into this project it was staggering to see the amount of work that has gone into every detail, with such exceptional craftmanship. We appreciate some may be anxious to see some visible progress – as indeed we all are. "But the sheer volume of forced changes brought about by society, politics, economic forces and our very own growth, has ultimately led to a bigger, better, more ambitious, more beautiful and more sustainable end product which we are all excited to present. "We all need to positively get behind our team now to hope that, while we watch the cranes put the concrete and steel in place, the wonderful new stadium debuts as the home to a Premier League team.”

Hopes of the new stadium hosting a top flight team appear to be slim at this point, with Luton failing to win any of their first four outings in the Championship this season, leaving them second from bottom.