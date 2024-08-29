Oleksandr Usyk became the first man to be the undisputed heavyweight champion in the four-belt era after overcoming the undefeated Tyson Fury back in May of this year.

After becoming the undisputed cruiserweight champion, Usyk stepped up to the heavyweight division to continue his impressive, unbeaten legacy. On his path to glory, The Cat faced some of Britain’s best in Anthony Joshua, Derek Chisora, Daniel Dubois, and, eventually, Tyson Fury.

Since becoming a heavyweight, the Ukrainian’s size has been a huge vocal point surrounding him, with many believing that his smaller stature would be detrimental to his success in the division. However, time-and-time again, he continued to prove the doubters wrong and beat the bigger men in front of him.

Tyson Fury's Gas Tank Let Him Down

Dominic Ingle believes Fury wasn't fit enough to beat Usyk

However, following the fight on the 18th of May, it is the Gypsy King’s physical attributes that have begun to be questioned. Dominic Ingle, Sheffield boxing guru, told Boxing King Media about how he felt that Fury’s gas tank let him down on the night.

“For me, Tyson wasn’t fit enough, because in the rounds that he did get to the top side of Usyk, and there were two or three rounds in mid-fight where he had Usyk in trouble, it’s just a case of sustaining that for the rest of the fight. He couldn’t do it. So that means he wasn’t fit enough. Tyson Fury, he shouldn’t have got beat by Usyk because Tyson Fury at his best, and I don’t believe he was at his best, would have beaten Usyk. So, for me, he wasn’t fit enough. If you’re a lighter fighter like Usyk, that’s what you’ve got to do."

Tyson Fury started the last bout strongly, with him adequately using his size and reach advantage to control the fight. However, as it progressed, the Brit grew to become sloppy, allowing the Ukrainian to take control and almost knock him out in the ninth round.

Reflecting on that, Ingles continued with: “You’ve got to try and gas the bigger guy. Keep him under pressure and keep him working; keep them throwing shots when you’re not actually doing anything. That’s what Usyk did. He pressured him and made Tyson do things that he shouldn’t have been doing. Tyson should have been nice and calm and kept it under control, but he didn’t. He kind of worked to what Usyk was doing instead of controlling the fight himself and making Usyk fight the way he wanted to fight. Tyson has enough ability to keep it under control.

Oleksandr Usyk & Tyson Fury's professional boxing records (as of 29/08/24) Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury Fights 22 36 Wins 22 34 Losses 0 1 Draws 0 1

"He didn’t do it because he didn’t have it in the tank; he didn’t have the reserve when he needed to step on the gas to subdue Usyk. He couldn’t. Tyson, realistically, shouldn’t have been out on his feet against Usyk. He shouldn’t have gotten anywhere near him. With the height and reach Tyson’s got, he didn’t utilise it properly to keep him long and away."

The Future of the Heavyweight Division

The winner of Usyk vs Fury 2 would likely meet the winner of Joshua vs Dubois

With the two fighters set to take the ring with one another again on the 21st of December, Fury will get the chance to rectify the first professional loss of his career and hopefully utilise his significant size advantage.

The winner looks likely to face the victor of Joshua vs Dubois, where the chance of an undisputed heavyweight champion will be a possibility once again.