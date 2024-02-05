Lately, former UFC champion Sean Strickland has made more headlines for his actions outside the cage rather than his handy work inside of it, and another former UFC champion sees that he lost control of his emotions before his title fight against Dricus du Plessis. Strickland went into his fight with a lot of outside noise that he could’ve tamed down had he not worn his emotions on his sleeve.

In an exclusive interview with GIVEMESPORT.COM, former UFC champion and ESPN analyst, Rashad Evans talked about where he noticed Strickland’s mental armor was pierced. Famously, Strickland has been the hammer in public speaking affairs with his entertaining and quick-witted trash talk, but at their pre-fight presser, du Plessis flipped the script, according to Evans.

Sean Strickland lost verbal battle with Dricus Du Plessis

Strickland is usually the enforcer on the microphone

While many people may have seen the video of Strickland diving at du Plessis with clobbering strikes in the stands during the UFC 296 main card, few may have understood the motive behind these unhinged actions. Just a few days earlier, the South African fighter made very low-brow comments about Strickland’s trauma-filled childhood in a very jovial tone. Evans, a well-equipped mental warfare artist in his prime, understands the benefits of trash talk, but noticed that Strickland wasn't used to being on the receiving end of verbal domination:

“I felt like the turning point of it all was him visibly being upset behind what Dricus was saying to him. When you have to fight somebody, the fight is fought on many different facets. You agreed to fight. So if I can say something to you, disturb you to get you to become a little bit unhinged, I'll do that. And when Dricus was able to do that to Sean Strickland, Sean Strickland moved into a different role. So when it got done back to him and he started to react like that, that was the first sign that things may not go his way on fight night.”

Sean Strickland's challenge before loss

Strickland was triggered by du Plessis' trash talk

Evans feels that those comments rented space inside of Strickland’s mind and played a factor in the former champ’s state of mind heading into the fight:

“In a sense, where there's some kind of abuse, maybe physically, maybe even emotionally speaking and, and who knows what else. But there's that abuse there. When you have that system of abuse, there's certain characters that play different roles. And sometimes you can run across a person in life that reminds you of somebody who played a certain role in your abuse that you had growing up. So maybe Dricus displayed like one of the kids who had when Strickland didn’t have, one of the rich kids. Who knows what the case may be, but it brought out a different side of Sean Strickland, one that put him in a role of emotion, which we never really seen.”

The former champ and fan-favorite wild man, Sean Strickland, has taken a step back from the limelight to reset himself following his sporadic last few months, where the most cordial interaction he had was probably in the actual cage. For Du Plessis, he returned home to a roaring ovation from the local fight community and now waits for another edgy opponent in Israel Adesanya. That’s another terrific fight, stylistically speaking, but the much anticipated heat between the two fighters is what will engage viewers and generate huge interest.