Newcastle United have made a ‘strong offer’ for promising Malaga winger Antonio Cordero, according to Marca.

The Magpies are reportedly advancing in their pursuit of the 18-year-old starlet and look well-placed to beat competition from Barcelona, Real Madrid and Porto.

Cordero is expected to depart Malaga with a year left on his contract and is believed to have received offers from at least two clubs, with Porto tabling a five-year proposal in 'a new twist'.

The Spaniard has yet to make a decision over his next move, but has recently visited Newcastle and held talks with sporting director Paul Mitchell over his potential arrival to Tyneside.

Newcastle Make Offer for Antonio Cordero

Porto enter race for the 18-year-old

According to Marca, both Newcastle and Porto have significant interest in Cordero and are offering a similar proposal financially to convince the 18-year-old.

Cordero has shown great promise for Malaga in his first full season with the first-team squad, scoring five goals and providing six assists in 29 appearances.

Mainly a left-sided winger, the Spaniard is capable of playing on either flank and has earned comparisons to Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cordero is Malaga’s top goal contributor this season with 11, closely followed by veteran centre-forward Dioni (9).

Newcastle are thought to be eyeing multiple reinforcements to their frontline this summer as they look to replace Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson.

Almiron departed St James’ Park in January for a return to MLS, while Wilson has less than four months remaining on his contract.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Magpies have taken a close look at Fiorentina ace Moise Kean in recent weeks and are now contemplating whether to offer him a route back into the Premier League.

Antonio Cordero's Malaga Stats (2024/25) Games 29 Goals 5 Assists 6 Minutes played 1,523

