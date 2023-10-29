Highlights In a surprising turn of events, Francis Ngannou stunned Tyson Fury with a knockdown in the third round, leaving Fury reeling.

Despite landing more power punches and impressing with his aggression, Ngannou lost the fight on the judges' scorecards.

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou fought in what nearly turned out to be one of the fights of the year in the boxing ring, and in typical fashion it will not be forgotten without controversy. The 'Gypsy King' was expected to be overwhelming favourite given his status as the natural boxer, and the training footage available of the ex-UFC champion who was making his boxing debut.

But what was to follow in the Saudi Arabia event no-one could ever predict, with 'The Predator' scoring an incredible knockdown of the WBC champion who was left reeling until the final bell. And in new footage that has been picked up following the final bell, Fury found himself on the verge of losing another point which could have influenced the judges scorecards.

Francis Ngannou stuns Tyson Fury with knockdown

The ex-UFC fighter came into the contest brimming with confidence despite his underdog status, and this was obvious from the first bell. Tyson Fury was left on the back foot in the opening few rounds, with the challenger certainly holding in their way and landing some power punches in return in what seemed to be a huge shock to Fury.

However, what happened in the third stanza will go down in the history books for a long time, as Ngannou came firing out of the blocks and landed a booming left hook which sent Fury crushing to the canvas. The crowd gasped in both anticipation with even Oleksandr Usyk left stunned, as Ngannou rallied and tried to close the show before the end of the round, but Fury was able to regroup.

Dominant spells continued for Ngannou with Fury putting in an extremely lacklustre display, which saw many people have Ngannou on top as the final bell sounded. But it was the undefeated lineal champion who preserved his record despite the scare, coming out on top on the judges scorecards by majority decision.

Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou punch stats

The full punch statistics released by Compubox did nothing but boost the stocks of Ngannou more and more. The MMA fighter landed the more power punches on the night, which is always seen as a sign of aggression and accuracy by the officials, but he was outlanded overall during the contest.

Although narrowly being behind Fury in jabs landed which was expected given the champion's fighting style, it was the final two rounds which may have cost him the seismic win, given he was able to land just six of his punches in the last six minutes. The British heavyweight managed to avoid one of the biggest upsets in boxing history, but not by the margins he would have wanted.

Tyson Fury's illegal shot landed on Francis Ngannou

After KSI landed a huge elbow on Joe Fournier which ended their YouTube fight, we didn't think we would see an illegal shot again quite so soon. However, in a shot that was only picked up on the US broadcast by the commnetary team, Fury appears to have done exactly that, landing a huge elbow flush on the jaw of Ngannou who in fairness did extremely well to stay on his feet.

This could certainly have dramatically changed the course of the fight, given the slim margins that were on offer with Ngannou winning on one of the judges scorecards. Fans were extremely disgruntled with the UFC star losing out on the decision, and this could leave then even more so given he risked potential disqualification if his rival was left unable to recover.