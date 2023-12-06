Highlights The UFC has recruited heavyweight fighter Robelis Despaigne, who has the potential to become a superstar in the division.

At 35 years old, Despaigne will need to make his mark quickly in the UFC heavyweight division to live up to his reputation and challenge the current champion, Jon Jones.

The UFC have always had some of the biggest names in combat sports, and they may have just recruited one more who could make history, Robelis Despaigne. On the whole, the UFC heavyweight division is going through a revival with names such as Tom Aspinall making their way to an ascending position to challenge recently crowned champion Jon Jones who moved to the weight class after making an incredible transformation.

It is still considered to be a way away from the glory days in the blue-riband category which included the likes of Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic but this could be about to be restored. A recent announcement confirmed that a new prospect had been picked up, which was considered to be a real coup, and if previous highlights are anything to go by, the promotion could have ignited the birth of an immediate superstar in Robelis Despaigne.

Here, GIVEMESPORT.COM provide you with all the details you need to know ahead of the dazzling new acquisition's debut, including his current MMA record, recent KOs and career so far.

Tale of the tape

Height: 6'7/ Weight: 258lb

Despaigne is a truly incredible specimen standing at a monstrous six feet seven inches, which will make him the tallest fighter currently in the heavyweight division. He will need to impose his size in the UFC octagon as he weighs a mammoth 258lb, and has regularly been seen sporting an incredibly powerful physique. Many fans have since compared him to the ex-UFC champion Francis Ngannou, who has certainly shown how skills translate knocking down Tyson Fury in his first boxing fight.

Age: 35

Despaigne will need to be fast tracked as he is already 35-years-old and will be by no means held back or forced through the rankings system while he is in the prime of his career. UFC legend Jon Jones, who is considered arguably the greatest MMA fighter of all-time, currently holds the title and Despaigne will be hoping to make his way to the pinnacle of the division as quickly as possible if he is to live up to his frightening reputation so far in the cage.

Early career

Bronze at the London 2012 Olympic Games

Despaigne burst on to the mainstream combat sports scene when making an appearance at the London 2012 Olympic Games as part of the Cuban Taekwondo team. He was already decorated as a Takewondo practitioner, but his journey took a sharp incline as he picked up a bronze medal in the 80kg+ category at the Games. He picked up a win in the opening round contest but came unstuck in a narrow sudden death defeat during his quarter-final with Anthony Obame that year.

Read more: The top 10 worst injuries in UFC history ranked

Fortunately, he was able to enter into the third place contest after Obame reached the final, which saw him pick up a bronze medal in an incredible feat to boost his career. He won by walkover as his opponent was left injured after the physical encounter, and he would look to continue his journey with entry into the Taekwondo World Championships.

World Championship medals

Impressively, he also has two bronze medals to his name from the World Championships, with the 35-year-old having first picked up third place at the 2013 Puebla competition in the heavyweight category. He then followed this up with the same feat two years later in Chelyabinsk, showing his elite skills in a Taekwondo style, as many including himself considered whether he had what it takes to compete in other combat sports, particularly MMA.

MMA career and KOs

MMA record 4-0 (4 KOs)

Despaigne made his debut in the cage in 2022 completing his transition from Takewondo to MMA, carrying high hopes given the KO power he possessed earlier in his career in a different discipline. He currently has four wins to his name which have all ended by exactly that, where he has competed under two promotional banners in Titan FC and most recently Fury FC. His first win came against Katuma Mabumba before a year long hiatus was ended in the same month in 2023 with a second win after switching to Fury FC.

His winning streak continued stepping up his activity in another comfortable win over Stevie Payne before beating Miles Banks in his most recent outing this month. Despaigne became the name on everyone's lips and it most certainly drew the attention of the UFC, who were broadcasting his show as part of their Fight Pass offering.

Four stoppages including four-second KO

The nature of his wins discussed are impressive but mostly because of the sensational manner in which he has recorded them, scoring four stoppages within the opening round. His first was more methodical but was explosive nonetheless, taking out Mubumba with a flurry of punches as the final seconds of the opener ticked down. This got his name on the map, but his second fight KO was remarkable ousting Travis Gregoire with some huge shots after just 12 seconds.

The pattern continued as his name began to grow in MMA, with his incredible four-second KO of Payne coming in his third fight as he came out of the blocks and sent his opponent immediately sprawled on the canvas. He was earning quite a reputation for his unstoppable and powerful style, which came to the fore once and for all when he took out Miles Banks in just six seconds which gained him signficant notoriety online.

How and why the UFC have signed Robelis Despaigne

UFC officially announce signing cageside

You could forgive fans and experts alike in MMA for getting extremely over-excited after seeing the quckfire KO, but the UFC needed to act, and they immediately got on the phone following the sensational display. Despaigne stood in the cage to have his hand raised with his opponent laying flat on the canvas still, with UFC matchmaker Nick Maynard jumping to his phone to make the call.

Despaigne was not only announced as a winner, but his career had picked up more than just a win with the UFC securing the rights to his future, in a promising time for the promotion as expertly described by Tom Aspinall this week. The move was announced quite literally immediately after the final bell, which delighted Despaigne who had dazzled with a venomous KO and earned his big opportunity. The future is bright but things can certainly move quickly for the Cuban, who will have the world at his feet in 2024.