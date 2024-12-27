Summary John Cena will retire from in-ring WWE competition in 2025.

A potential final WrestleMania match against Logan Paul is seemingly no longer in the plans.

Speculation suggests Cena may win his 17th WWE Championship.

With John Cena embarking on his retirement tour in 2025, a new update has provided more insight into his potential WrestleMania opponent.

As WWE prepares to join the world's largest streaming service, its Raw on Netflix Premiere coincides with the Road to WrestleMania. The busiest time in WWE's schedule, the period from Royal Rumble to Mania, is highly anticipated viewing for the WWE Universe. With WWE Superstars hoping to make a name for themselves at the Showcase of Immortals, one WWE Legend will be saying goodbye to the Grandest Stage of them All.

As John Cena gets ready to end his in-ring career, his 17th and final WrestleMania match has stirred up quite the intrigue. With a potential Logan Paul match seemingly not happening, it appears his 17th Mania could lead to his 17th WWE Championship reign, as a match against Cody Rhodes has been earmarked for the show.

John Cena's Retirement

2025 will see Cena put a bow on his in-ring career

It has been a long time coming that Cena would put an end to his in-ring WWE career. Having transitioned into a part-time schedule over the years, his Hollywood success has seen 2025 become the year that his Hall of Fame-worthy WWE career will end.

With a list of accolades that stacks up against the greatest in WWE history, he has won practically everything a main event act could. Most notably, the Champ has the joint-most world title reigns with 16, a number that many of the WWE Universe hope to see increase in 2025.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: John Cena has wrestled at 16 WrestleMania's, the sixth most of any WWE Superstar.

Cena's Final WrestleMania Match

Approaching what will be his final PLEs in the WWE, his final WrestleMania match has stirred up quite the conversation online. With many fans torn between a title-winning display or a first-time match-up, it appears the WWE Universe could be getting one of these.

Fans grew concerned for the leader of the Cenation when reports revealed his last WrestleMania would see him share the ring with Logan Paul. However, with a recent rumour killer dispelling this possibility, it seems a WWE Championship could be on the cards for the former Doctor of Thuganomics.

A recent report from PWInsider has revealed new insight regarding Cena's Vegas Mania plans:

"...the majority of the talk has circled around the idea of Cody Rhodes vs Cena at Wrestlemania for the WWE Championship".

The report emphasises that everything is subject to change, referencing the possibility of a returning Rock throwing plans into disarray. An update that will excite plenty of fans within the WWE Universe, it seems a record-breaking WrestleMania appearance could be on the cards for Cena.