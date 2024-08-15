The U.S. men's national team has a new coach after multiple reports indicate that Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to become the next USMNT manager. The 52-year-old Argentine is arguably the most high-profile head coach in the history of the U.S. men's program's history, given his resume and his current standing in the hierarchy of elite managers in the men's game.

The appointment of Pochettino ends a relatively brief coaching search conducted by U.S. Soccer Sporting Director Matt Crocker, who fired former coach Gregg Berhalter on July 10 after a group-stage elimination in the 2024 Copa América . Pochettino worked with Crocker briefly at English club Southampton in 2013, early in both of their respective careers.

Pochettino will be charged with leading the U.S. national team into the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be held on U.S. soil alongside co-hosts Canada and Mexico. It will be a high-stakes occasion for the U.S. men's program to show the progress it has made since the last men's World Cup held in the United States in 1994, and that it can compete with other world soccer powers.

Although it's the first national team job of his career, Pochettino will be seen as the manager who can help take the U.S. men's team to the next level with his experience at the highest level of the club game with Premier League clubs Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and Southampton, as well as at PSG, where he coached Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe.

Who is new US soccer coach Mauricio Pochettino?

The 52-year-old will lead a national team for the first time in his career

Pochettino is a highly respected coach, and he is considered the best possible hire that the U.S. Soccer Federation could have made ahead of the 2026 World Cup, especially given that former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp is taking time away from the game and is not considering any jobs. Pochettino's U.S. Soccer salary, when revealed, will likely reflect his standing in the world's game.

The appointment could prove a stylistic fit because the Argentine's teams are known for their high-pressing style and high work rate, which are traits that American teams have shown in the past. Pochettino also has a reputation for developing younger players, and the American men's team has one of the youngest player pools in international soccer. Communication with those players should not be an issue, since he speaks fluent English after spending several years coaching in England.

The current crop of U.S. talent is considered the deepest pool in the history of the men's program with many players plying their trade in the top European leagues and many other talents emerging from Major League Soccer. There is an expectation in the U.S. fan base that the USMNT shows meaningful progress, especially through tournament results against other world powers, that reflects this talent boom. Pochettino will be seen as the person with the experience to get them there.

The concerns with Pochettino lie in the time he has needed to implement his concepts with his most recent club teams, and the work he demands from his players. He'll have even less time as a national team manager, since there are only a handful of international windows for national teams to get together every year.

Pochettino's side at Paris Saint-Germain (2021-2022), even with stars like Messi, Mbappe, and Neymar, never truly found an identity, and his Chelsea team (2023-2024) needed several months of struggles before finally showing signs of cohesive play in the final stretch of the Premier League season.

It's no surprise that each of those stints was short-lived for Pochettino — 18 months at PSG and just one year at Chelsea — and they ended with reports of friction with club leadership over recruitment and direction. That presumably will not exist with the U.S. men's national team, given he will have his pick of the player pool, and by all accounts he has a good relationship with his boss, sporting director Matt Crocker, given their previous dealings at Southampton.

Mauricio Pochettino teams coached

The Argentine climbed the club ranks, assuming elite status with Spurs

Pochettino was an accomplished player for prominent clubs in Argentina (Newell's Old Boys), Spain (Espanyol), and France (PSG and Bordeaux). He also played as a defender for the Argentina national team, including at major tournaments like the Copa América (1999) and FIFA World Cup (2002).

He took up his first head coaching job at the age of 37 with one of his former clubs, Espanyol, in Spain's top division. He took over the team in the relegation zone and helped them survive in his first season in 2009, earning himself an extension.

After a rough start to the 2012 season, he parted ways with Espanyol, but European clubs had taken notice, and a few weeks later was appointed by Premier League club Southampton, which was also a club battling relegation. But there, too, Pochettino shined by implementing a distinct high-pressing playing style and by giving opportunities to younger players. And he led Southampton to a surprise 8th-place finish in 2013-14, their best season in over a decade.

That run with Southampton led to Pochettino's next job as he continued to climb the ranks, taking the reins at a more high-profile Premier League club in Tottenham Hotspur, where his achievements would catapult him into the elite tier of managers in the world. Pochettino led a young Spurs squad to four consecutive Top 4 finishes in the Premier League (2015-2019) — including a second place finish in 2016-17 — each time earning qualification to the lucrative UEFA Champions League.

And it was in the Champions League that Pochettino recorded the crowning achievement of his managerial career by leading Tottenham to its first-ever final in 2019. Despite losing to Liverpool, merely reaching the title match against all odds transformed Pochettino into a wanted man by other top clubs. So, when he was fired by Spurs just months later following a poor start to the 2019-20 season, he had his pick of jobs after a one-year break.

Free-spending Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) hired Pochettino in 2021 with the hope that he could lead the French club to its long-awaited first UEFA Champions League title. Despite having superstars Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe, PSG never hit its stride, falling short of the Champions League title, and 18 months later, Pochettino was fired.

He took another year off before he was selected in 2023 as the new Chelsea boss by the London club's American-led ownership group. It took several months, but eventually Pochettino had a young Chelsea side playing their best soccer by season's end. It mattered little since he reportedly didn't see eye-to-eye with the club's leadership, and was let go, making him a free agent and available to the U.S. Soccer Federation.

History of USMNT head coaches

The U.S. men's team has given managers time to work

Since the U.S. men's national team returned to the FIFA World Cup in 1990 for the first time in 40 years, there have only been a handful of individuals who have managed the USMNT and each had a solid run of matches in the post.

Setting aside the interim coaches who were at the helm for short spells, there have only been seven permanent head coaches since 1990. Pochettino now becomes the eighth. And all but two previous managers — Serbian Bora Milutinovic and German Jurgen Klinsmann — have been American appointees.

It is also notable that Pochettino is the first Hispanic coach to lead the U.S. senior men's team in the modern era, and his hire could potentially galvanize the Hispanic player base in the USA and inspire the best talents to represent the United States at all levels. The USA often competes with other countries for the soccer allegiance of dual national players.

History of USMNT coaches since 1990 Name Years Matches Record W-L-D Major Tournaments Gregg Berhalter 2018-2022, 2023-2024 74 44-17-13 World Cup: Round of 16 (2022)

Round of 16 (2022) Gold Cup: Champs (2021), Runners-up (2019), Semis (2023)

Champs (2021), Runners-up (2019), Semis (2023) Nations League: Champs (2021, 2023, 2024)

Champs (2021, 2023, 2024) Copa América: Group stage (2024) Jurgen Klinsmann 2011-2016 98 55-27-16 World Cup: Round of 16 (2014), DNQ (2018)

Round of 16 (2014), DNQ (2018) Gold Cup: Champs (2013), 4th place (2015)

Champs (2013), 4th place (2015) Copa América: 4th place (2016) Bob Bradley 2007-2011 80 43-25-12 World Cup: Round of 16 (2010)

Round of 16 (2010) Gold Cup: Champs (2007), Runners-up (2009, 2011)

Champs (2007), Runners-up (2009, 2011) Copa América: Group stage (2007)

Group stage (2007) Confederations Cup: Runners-up (2009) Bruce Arena 1998-2006, 2017 148 81-32-35 World Cup: QFs (2002), Group stage (2006), DNQ (2018)

QFs (2002), Group stage (2006), DNQ (2018) Gold Cup: Champs (2002, 2005, 2017), 3rd place (2003), QFs (2000)

Champs (2002, 2005, 2017), 3rd place (2003), QFs (2000) Confederations Cup: 3rd place (1999), Group stage (2003) Steve Sampson 1995-1998 62 26-22-14 World Cup: Group stage (1998)

Group stage (1998) Gold Cup: 3rd place (1996), Runners-up (1998)

3rd place (1996), Runners-up (1998) Copa América: 4th place (1995) Bora Milutinovic 1991-1995 96 30-35-31 World Cup: Round of 16 (1994)

Round of 16 (1994) Gold Cup: Champs (1991), Runners-up (1993)

Champs (1991), Runners-up (1993) Copa América: Group stage (1993)

Group stage (1993) Confederations Cup: 3rd place (1992) Bob Gansler 1982, 1989-1991 37 15-16-6 World Cup: Group stage (1990)

NOTE: Interim USMNT head coaches included John Kowalski (2 games), Dave Sarachan (12 games), Anthony Hudson (5 games) and B.J. Callaghan (7 games).