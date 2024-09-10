It's official. The U.S. Soccer Federation formally announced Mauricio Pochettino as the new head coach of the U.S. men's national team on Tuesday, September 10. Although details of his contract with the U.S. Soccer Federation have not yet been released, he will lead the USMNT at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

It's a huge coup for the USMNT, who wanted to make a splash with their next hire while also bolstering their program ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup . Pochettino was widely viewed as one of the top managers available, with the former PSG, Chelsea and Tottenham boss linked with several open jobs around Europe.

With just over 600 days until the 2026 World Cup kicks off, Pochettino has his work cut out for him to get this squad firing on all cylinders. After getting grouped in the 2024 Copa América , there are some real concerns about the team, and there are several challenges Pochettino will have to face head-on. Below are just a few of them.

Can Pochettino's System Work with a National Team?

The detailed-oriented style he used at club level may not translate internationally

Pochettino has a reputation as a demanding and detail-oriented coach who asks a lot of his players, both in terms of physical output and intricate tactical nuance. His Tottenham and PSG sides had very specific pressing structures and rotations, with his primary methods of chance creation coming from well-drilled patterns of play.

Implementing this same system at the international level will prove a challenge, given he'll only have a few weeks at most with his players on the training pitch to drill down his philosophy. Also, Pochettino is forced to work with the national team player pool he has, and there are no quick fixes as on the club level to go out and buy players who are a better fit for a particular system.

Instead, he'll have to develop a brand of football that best utilizes the players in the U.S. pool, and figure out how to simplify and distill that information in the shortest time possible.

How Will Pochettino Test the USMNT?

The USA needs to find a way of matching up against elite nations

As a World Cup co-host, the USMNT automatically qualifies and will skip the rigors of World Cup qualifying, so there are considerably fewer competitive matches for the U.S. men between now and 2026. Next summer's 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup is the only opportunity on the calendar for meaningful games. For that reason, friendly matches will play an even bigger role in the USMNT's preparation than in a normal World Cup cycle.

Under former manager Gregg Berhalter, the USMNT played very few friendlies against top-quality opponents. In his 74 matches in charge, only 19 were against teams in the Top 20 of the FIFA World Rankings. The average ranking of the USMNT's opponents under Berhalter was 37 spots lower in the FIFA rankings than the USA's.

Just 24 percent of the schedule under Berhalter came against teams in FIFA's Top 20, which is slightly lower than the 29 percent of matches under his predecessor Jürgen Klinsmann. That does not exactly qualify as testing the USMNT against the world's elite.

A major factor in this new scheduling reality has been the adoption of the Nations League competition in Europe and North America that has replaced the friendlies which used to be played on many FIFA international dates. It's simply harder to schedule exhibition matches against strong national teams nowadays. But Pochettino must find a way to ensure the USMNT face the best quality opponents possible over the next 21 months.

Can Pochettino Recruit Dual Nationals?

Under Berhalter, the USMNT excelled at attracting new talent

One of the USMNT's greatest successes under Gregg Berhalter was the recruitment of several high-profile dual nationals to the program. Players like Folarin Balogun, Sergiño Dest, Yunus Musah and Ricardo Pepi had the option of playing for other countries, but they all committed their international careers to the United States, and Berhalter deserves credit for that.

Having the best available players to represent the United States — from the senior level down to the youth teams — has to continue to be an area of focus under Pochettino, especially given the wealth of talented dual-national players who have yet to officially decide which nation they'll represent. Burnley winger Luca Koleosho, Barcelona goalkeeper Diego Kochen, Chicago Fire midfielder Brian Gutiérrez and Augsburg defender Noahkai Banks are just some of the players who are eligible for the USA amid interest from other countries.

Can Pochettino Shake Up the Player Pool?

A new manager could foster competition for starting spots and playing time

The job of an international manager is not necessarily to develop players. Instead, it is to assess the player pool, settle on a philosophy of play that fits the pool, and then call up the right players who are best equipped to absorb and implement it in a very limited amount of time. With just a handful of weeks (at the most) of training time with players each year, there's not much time for development.

There's a fairly established core group of USMNT players, and while that group may not change considerably under Pochettino, it's crucial that he fosters a healthy competition for places early in his tenure. Several pundits pointed out how they felt the USMNT became too comfortable under Berhalter, but players cannot feel like they're guaranteed a spot on the roster or in the starting lineup based on reputation alone, regardless of their current form.

It's down to Pochettino to identify players who can potentially challenge the status quo, either earning spots on the pitch for themselves or pushing those ahead of them to a higher level of play in order to keep hold of their spots.

Can Pochettino Rally the Nation for 2026?

How fans and media feel about the team will be impacted by the coach

Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

Pochettino is taking over a team that has been unable to deliver on the increasingly high expectations fueled by the growing number of players featuring in Europe's elite leagues. But the results at major international tournaments like the FIFA World Cup and Copa América have deflated the mood among the fanbase.

It's now Pochettino's job to infuse positive vibes ahead of 2026, the biggest moment the sport will have ever had in this country and a once-in-a-lifetime moment for every one of his new players. Some of this goodwill will be based on improved results. Some of it will come through Pochettino's interactions with the media. A lot of it will come through his embracing the fanbase and getting them on board with his vision and style early on.

Given his resumé and standing in world soccer, Pochettino's arrival has a real opportunity to change how the USMNT is viewed in its own country and permanently lift the seeming uneasiness that has permeated the team and fanbase for the last year.