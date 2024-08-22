UEFA have come in for criticism after altering the Champions League anthem. Fans have slammed the decision online after hearing the new tune that will precede matches in the biggest continental competition around.

The tournament will be more than different in the 2024/25 season with the new format, which will see all teams take part in a league table before progressing to the knockout rounds. It may take a lot of getting used to for supporters, but the theme tune changing could still require an even bigger adaptation period.

In years gone by, the iconic sound of the Champions League could be heard in stadiums around the continent before some of the biggest clashes the game has to offer. Those watching from home have also become accustomed to the well-known sound. There's nothing better than sitting down to watch European heavyweights going toe-to-toe, with the spine-tingling tune setting the occasion up perfectly.

UEFA's New Champions League Song

There have been significant changes to the famous anthem

The famed version of the song is so synonymous with the competition that it's titled 'Champions League'. However, football fans across Europe will need to adapt and become familiar with the changed theme tune.

It's the first time a different song will be linked to the Champions League since its inception in 1992. The new theme has circulated online, and it's fair to say supporters aren't impressed. Listen to the altered tune below:

As stated in the post accompanying the video, the lyrics of the iconic theme have remained the exact same, along with the vocals. That familiarity is still present, but it's the instrumental part of the song that's been adjusted. The anthem is played over the top of a well-put-together montage of current day stars such as Vinicius Junior and Erling Haaland, which isn't a sticking point for supporters.

Fans React to Changed Theme

It has caused plenty of outrage online

Some fans online were extremely blunt in their assessment of the changed tune, with one X user commenting: "Worse. Way worse." Others decided to expand on their negative feelings, as another stated: "They took away all of the grandeur out of the anthem. It’s too trumpety and sounds very deflated, no drama or build up!"

There has been a lot of confusion at the decision to change something that was already universally loved. A further X user asked: "Why do people feel the need to change things that are perfect?" As the old saying goes: "If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. The old one sounds better," and these were the exact sentiments of a final supporter voicing their frustration on social media.

Some people may take more convincing than others when it comes to the new song. There may end up being calls for a return to the former version, with it being claimed: "It feels emptier. Original was better."