Jack Grealish looks as if he has enjoyed himself following Manchester City’s Champions League triumph.

Footage of the 27-year-old partying emerged following the big result in Istanbul against Inter Milan.

But a new video has now gone viral of the Englishman, showing the impact the partying has had on him. And fans have found it all absolutely hilarious.

Grealish and the City squad were well within their rights to celebrate, after securing Europe’s most prestigious club prize.

A second-half effort from midfielder Rodri was enough for them to beat their Serie A opponents on the night.

Grealish was overcome with emotion after his side completed the treble, giving a brilliant interview following the final whistle.

“I dunno, this is just… it’s what you work your whole life for, isn’t it? I’m so happy, man,” he told BT Sport.

But the emotion quickly gave way to jubilation.

Footage emerged of him gatecrashing Kevin De Bruyne’s post-match interview, carrying a speaker which was playing ‘Everywhere’ by Fleetwood Mac.

A video then went viral of the Man City attacker at 5am, still dressed in his kit and leading the celebrations.

Grealish looked lost after returning to England

But it now appears that all the partying caught up with Grealish in the end, as footage emerged online of City’s players arriving back in the UK.

A video recorded all the boys walking off the plane with Ilkay Gundogan carrying the Champions League trophy.

But if you peek behind him, you can see a Grealish who looks slightly worse for wear.

With his head slightly stooped, he stumbles into another City player before trudging onwards.

Looks as if the 5am partying and all the subsequent celebrations hit him on the flight home.

Video: Grealish arrives back in the UK

The footage has been viewed more than 900 thousand times on Twitter, and fans have been sharing and reacting to the clip.

You can view some of the best comments below…

He might not have been in the best of ways getting off the plane, but the celebrations will continue later on Monday.

City’s players will be hosting their trophy parade in Manchester.

Last year’s Premier League title celebrations gave way to a memorable moment when Grealish tore into his teammates and fired a random shot at Newcastle’s Miguel Almiron.

Might there be a similar incident at this year’s parade?