Aston Villa winger Samuel Iling-Junior is set to leave for Bologna on loan as he is undergoing medical tests, despite only signing for the Villans earlier this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Iling-Junior was left frustrated last campaign, managing just four starts and 810 minutes on the pitch in Serie A for Juventus. This prompted the Englishman to look for a move away from the Old Lady, and he was eventually involved in a swap deal involving Douglas Luiz, that saw the youngster arrive at Villa Park.

There may have been a plan to allow the versatile wide man to return to Italy for another season of development away from the limelight of the Premier League, with a temporary switch to Bologna now on the verge of completion. Romano has revealed that the 20-year-old is currently undergoing a medical ahead of the transfer, in a deal that doesn't include a buy option.

Iling Junior Poised to Make Villans Exit

Winger undergoing medical at Bologna

Born in Islington, Iling-Junior developed through Chelsea's Cobham academy, before rejecting a scholarship proposal with the Blues in favour of a move to Juventus in 2020. Spending his first two campaigns in Turin at various youth levels within the Italian club, the England under-21 international forced his way into the first team picture during the 2022/23 season.

Despite making 45 appearances in the last two years, this period has seen just five Serie A starts for the Londoner. New Juventus boss Thiago Motta deemed the player surplus to requirements, and he was thus used as a makeweight in a deal for Douglas Luiz this summer, which still involved Villa paying a fee which could rise to close to £15million.

Operating as both a wing-back and a winger, Iling-Junior may have hoped his versatility would've made him an attractive prospect for head coach Unai Emery this season. However, transfer guru Romano has confirmed that he will instead spend the duration of this campaign on loan in Italy:

Having not made the bench in each of Villa's opening two Premier League games, the writing was likely on the wall for Iling-Junior, and a loan to Bologna may be a positive step in his career. He arrived alongside Enzo Barrenechea, who could face a similar fate, having also not made either of the Midlands outfit's two matchday squads.

Iling-Junior's Serie A Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 24 Minutes Played 810 Goals 1 Assists 2 Pass Accuracy 76.2% Progressive Passes Per 90 2.78 Progressive Carries Per 90 3.22 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 0.78 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 3.22

Villa Could Move for Chelsea Outcast Sterling

England international surplus to requirements in west London

With Iling-Junior on his way out and Moussa Diaby departing for Al-Ittihad earlier this summer, Villa may feel they're in need of finding another wide forward who can support star striker Ollie Watkins. Champions League football awaits, and Emery currently only has youngster Jaden Philogene at his disposal to back-up Leon Bailey.

Subsequently, the Birmingham-based outfit are being linked to a number of wingers, with the most prominent name being Chelsea's Raheem Sterling. It's understood that the Villans could make a late swoop for the ostracised England international, who is desperately looking for a way out of Stamford Bridge.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 26/08/2024