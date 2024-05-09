Highlights Tim Welch pretended to be Sterling's coach at UFC 292 by shouting advice to bait him into a knockout loss.

New footage has gone viral of UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley's coach Tim Welch pretending to be Aljamain Sterling's coach at UFC 292. Welch shouted information to Sterling, his rival coach's fighter, from the corner, which ultimately led to O'Malley knocking him out to become world champion.

Fresh footage recently emerged of Sean O'Malley's coach Tim Welch shouting advice to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292. The clip shows Welch shouting advice/information to Sterling which may have intended to make Sterling rush in and engage and get caught with a shot, which, as you can see above, is what happens. This led to O'Malley winning the UFC bantamweight title.

In the clip, Welch shouts to Sterling: "Aljo, you gotta go." If you have watched 'Suga' fight before, the last thing anyone he is fighting should do is run in, oblivious, because it is highly likely that you will get caught as he is such a powerful and accurate striker — arguably one of the best strikers in the UFC today. It seemed like O'Malley's team had a plan to bait Sterling in with decoyed advice, and it actually worked.

Now that this footage is out there, it is very possible that O'Malley and Sterling could renew their rivalry, as Sterling may feel aggrieved that he lost on false corner advice.

Team O'Malley and Aljamain Sterling Go Back and Forth On X

O'Malley and Welch have been going at Sterling on X

In a string of new posts on X, O'Malley and Sterling have been going back and forth with each other. 'Funkmaster' has even gotten himself involved with O'Malley's beef with Merab Dvalishvili, who is close friends with Sterling.

Sterling then responded to the post from O'Malley by calling him a "sorry ass champion" and saying "don’t try to duck the No.1 contender again to fight No.15 this time, or some other pointless lame fight."

Sterling also had some choice words for O'Malley's coach, Tim Welch. Sterling went off on Welch for being disrespectful to fighters and claimed that his teammate, Merab, would happily fight him.

"Dust ups are cool for the FIGHTERS BRO. Not the coach. You crossed the line multiple times which is why Merab said he will fight you too."

It is unclear where this multipronged rivalry goes from here. O'Malley, though, may well end up fighting Dvashvili at UFC 306 in September. Considering all that has gone on lately, it would be no surprise to see Sterling accommpany Dvalishvili at events and, perhaps, even his corner, as they all look to get one back over the UFC bantamweight champion.