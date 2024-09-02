New West Ham United signing Carlos Soler is drawing comparisons to Dimitri Payet, after being unveiled to the Hammers' faithful prior to Saturday's defeat to Manchester City.

The capital club had to submit a deal sheet to complete the acquisition of Soler on deadline day, with the Spaniard joining on a season-long loan from Paris Saint-Germain. It's understood that the former Valencia man was attracted to the prospect of playing under compatriot Julen Lopetegui, and the promise of a prominent role at the London Stadium, having fallen out of favour at the Parc des Princes.

Starting just 12 Ligue 1 games last season, as Luis Enrique preferred the likes of Vitinha and Warren Zaire-Emery, West Ham provided Soler with a late escape route. The significant addition has sparked widespread excitement amongst the Irons' fanbase, resulting in comparisons to the maverick Payet being made.

Soler Drawing Comparisons to Payet

Midfielder could make major impact at London Stadium

Having starred in La Liga for Valencia for many seasons, making 226 appearances for his boyhood club, Soler arrived at PSG in 2022 with a gleaming reputation. However, things didn't quite go according to plan in Paris, with the midfielder making just 26 Ligue 1 starts across his two campaigns in the French capital.

As a result, West Ham emerged as the leading suitors to land Soler's signature, as he looked to find a new home where minutes are more assured. Described as 'majestic' and a 'complete footballer' by analysts Breaking the Lines, the 27-year-old is expected to partner other new addition Guido Rodriguez in the middle of the park for Lopetegui's side, and there is excitement amongst Hammers fans that the player could forge a very successful spell for himself in east London.

Having been unveiled to supporters before Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Manchester City at the London Stadium, the excitement around Soler's arrival has supposedly extended to comparisons to former talisman Payet. The Frenchman joined West Ham from Marseille in 2015 for a reported £10.7 million.

The mercurial wide man lit up Upton Park in the stadium's final season as the Irons' home, netting 12 goals in 38 appearances during the 2015/16 campaign. While Payet ultimately left the club the following January on unceremonious terms, the playmaker did provide the Hammers faithful with an array of exceptional moments during his 18 months in the capital.

If Soler can replicate anywhere close to what Payet was able to produce in a claret and blue shirt, Lopetegui has some player on his hands.

Soler's Ligue 1 Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 24 Goals 2 Assists 2 Pass Accuracy 85.7% Key Passes Per 90 1.65 Progressive Passes Per 90 6.12 Tackles Per 90 1.24 Interceptions Per 90 0.41

Hammers Experience Mixed Start Under Lopetegui

They've got three points on the board

With the transfer window finally closed, and the first international break of the season here, Lopetegui can finally begin to build the new iteration of West Ham, post-David Moyes. The Spanish tactician has experienced a mixed beginning to his tenure, enjoying an exceptional away win at Crystal Palace, sandwiched between two home defeats to Aston Villa and Manchester City.

The former Real Madrid head coach is looking to integrate his several new signings slowly, as he gradually moves away from Moyes' key men. Niclas Fullkrug, who signed from Borussia Dortmund this summer, is yet to start ahead of Michail Antonio in the Premier League, while other new arrivals Crysencio Summerville and Jean-Clair Todibo are in a similar position.

All Statistics via FBref - as of 02/09/2024