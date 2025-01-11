Summary The planned match between The Rock and Cody Rhodes for WrestleMania 41 is reportedly no longer on the table.

New potential matches being considered include Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena and GUNTHER vs. Logan Paul.

John Cena is eyeing his 17th world title at WrestleMania, while Logan Paul is vying for a world title shot.

With the RAW on Netflix Premiere out of the way, the WWE is officially on the Road to WrestleMania . Over the past few weeks, rumors have surfaced about how WrestleMania 41 would shape up. Fans have been creating their own fantasy bookings and dream scenarios for this year's Showcase of the Immortals.

Many, in particular, have been wondering whether The Rock will be wrestling in this year's spectacle. There have been rumblings about a potential Rock vs. Cody Rhodes match, considering their history dating back to last year's WrestleMania season. However, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), a potential showdown between the two megastars is reportedly no longer in the cards.

The Rock appeared on the RAW on Netflix premiere and appeared to have squashed his beef with the WWE Undisputed Champ. WWE fans had an issue with The People's Champ being friendly to Cody, considering the way they almost killed each other during last year's Road to WrestleMania. However, during his appearance at NXT New Year's Evil, The Final Boss clapped back at the "crybabies."

“At the end of the day, let us all remind them that The Rock is The Final Boss thinking 20 steps ahead. So the best thing for them to do is to know their role. Shut their mouth. And enjoy the ride The Rock is taking 'em on.” - The Rock

New WrestleMania Matches Pitched

Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena, GUNTHER vs. Logan Paul

With the planned WrestleMania 41 match between The Rock and Cody Rhodes reportedly off the table, the WWE may now be pivoting to other plans. According to WrestleOps, Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena and GUNTHER vs. Logan Paul have been pitched for the two world championship matches.

The current Undisputed WWE Champion has been name-dropped as a potential opponent for John Cena at the Showcase of the Immortals. Cena officially kickstarted his 2025 Retirement Tour during the RAW on Netflix premiere and is seeking to win his 17th world title. Plenty of fans have been clamoring to see the 16-time world champion make history. Cena has already declared for the Royal Rumble match on February 1st and is the odds on favorite to emerge as the last man standing. Perhaps this is the path that the 47-year-old needs to take to get his opportunity to win No. 17.

As for the World Heavyweight Championship match, this is the first we've heard of a Gunther vs. Logan Paul showdown. Looking at the responses to the report, not a lot of people are happy with Paul suddenly challenging for the world title. The social media superstar, however, has gone on record saying he wants to become a world champion in the WWE. Paul last competed in the ring at SummerSlam, when he lost the United States Championship to L.A. Knight. As for Gunther, he became the World Heavyweight Champion on that same evening when he defeated Damian Priest.

Regardless, these are all just initial rumblings and anything can change at any given moment. The WWE has a good problem with the numerous directions it can take with regard to the world title matches at WrestleMania 41. WWE fans will only have to enjoy the ride as WrestleMania season is now upon us.