Highlights The Clippers, Suns and 76ers are among teams that need to win right now.

The Thunder and Timberwolves are ready to taste some playoff basketball.

The Nets and Raptors are heading towards small rebuilds.

As 2023 comes to an end, many NBA teams must leave the past behind and focus on how to make the most of the new year.

While some teams will have smaller goals, others will have lofty expectations. As such, GIVEMESPORT breaks down a New Year's resolution for each franchise in the league.

Whether it's focusing on finding the right deal to immediately improve their roster, or figuring out the path to ensuring their future is as bright as possible, every team should have an attainable goal in 2024.

Atlanta Hawks

Resolution: Trade Dejounte Murray

After reaching the Conference Finals in 2021, the Atlanta Hawks faced an early exit in the following year against the Miami Heat and decided it was time to go big. The Hawks sent three first-round picks and a pick swap to the San Antonio Spurs for All-Star guard Dejounte Murray.

Dejounte Murray – Team Splits Teams Points Assists Rebounds Steals Field Goal % San Antonio Spurs – 2021-22 21.1 9.2 8.3 2.0 46.2 Atlanta Hawks — 2022-24 20.6 5.2 4.6 1.5 46.0

Although Murray’s All-Defensive upside was supposed to cover for Trae Young’s defensive limitations, the fit never quite seemed as smooth as it could have been, given that both guards are primary ball handlers and are not used to playing off-ball.

In 2024, Atlanta should try to get part of what they sent for Murray back in a different deal, as a different roster-build approach is taken to maximize Young’s generational offensive skills.

Boston Celtics

Resolution: Win the Championship

The Boston Celtics have been a contender in the Eastern Conference for basically a decade. Between the Isaiah Thomas and Kyrie Irving eras and the emergence of former No. 3 picks Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, there was no tanking, just the franchise keys being handed to different superstars.

Recently, the Celtics established a rivalry with the Miami Heat, as this matchup happened in three of the last four Conference Finals. However, Boston is the perennial juggernaut and expectations for them to become title winners remain present.

Boston Celtics – 2023-24 Team Stats Categories Stats League Rank Offensive Rating 120.8 2nd Defensive Rating 110.2 2nd Net Rating 10.6 1st Total Three-Point Shots Made 546 2nd Rebounds Per Game 47.6 1st

When they finally found their way to the NBA Finals in 2022, they ended up losing to the Golden State Warriors.

With the addition of two other All-Stars in Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, the Celtics have never looked more prepared to get their hands on what would be the franchise’s 18th title, and that’s their only goal for 2024.

Brooklyn Nets

Resolution: Establish an identity

After failing to put together a championship run with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden at the helm, the Brooklyn Nets were forced to embrace a small rebuild when they dealt the superstar trio.

Since then, this has become a team of role players with room to play their best. Nic Claxton turned into one of the best defensive centers in the league, while Mikal Bridges might be heading to his first All-Star game.

Brooklyn Nets – 2023-24 Scoring Leaders Players Points Per Game Cam Thomas 20.8 Mikal Bridges 20.7 Cameron Johnson 15.0 Lonnie Walker IV 14.6 Spencer Dinwiddie 13.8

The tricky part of the Nets' current makeup is that they aren’t even close to contention again, sitting on a 16-20 record with several future draft picks owed to the Houston Rockets as part of the first Harden trade. Despite that, Brooklyn managed to get some serious draft capital back when parting ways with the trio, which means they have the assets to make a big move.

It’s a very particular situation since the team is in the middle, but tanking won’t help them get a high draft pick. The Nets also don't want to expend more assets on another superstar trade, especially given what happened just a year ago.

The new year is a good time for the Nets to sit down and decide what road they want to go in the near future.

Charlotte Hornets

Resolution: Shop the veterans

It's been a very frustrating time for the Charlotte Hornets, whose cornerstone player has been regularly dealing with injuries just bad enough to hurt an emerging team’s chance to finally reach the playoffs. Unfortunately, that’s been the case for them and their star guard LaMelo Ball.

The second he steps on a basketball court, he’s one of the flashiest players in the league, but Ball only played 36 times last year and has missed almost half of Charlotte’s games this season too.

LaMelo Ball – 2023–24 Stats Categories Stats Points 24.7 Assists 8.2 Rebounds 5.5 Steals 1.4 Three-Point Field Goal % 38.8

Nevertheless, the Hornets also aren't a team ready to compete. They are still a rebuilding team and should start acting like one, by doing the first thing a team in that timeline does: shop their older valuable guys.

Terry Rozier could be very useful for a contending team, as could Miles Bridges and Gordon Hayward – even with injury concerns.

2024 is the time for Charlotte to turn these guys into draft capital and give room for Brandon Miller, Nick Smith Jr. and Mark Williams to grow while LaMelo tries to stay healthy.

Chicago Bulls

Resolution: Press the reset button

Speaking of shopping veterans, no team should be as focused on it as the Chicago Bulls. Reports have suggested that Zach LaVine is on the trade market, but other players like DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso, and Nikola Vucevic could also draw interest from teams less interested in their shooting guard.

It’s nice to see Coby White finally flourishing, but Chicago has to be more proactive about its roster.

Coby White – Career Stats Minutes Points Assists Three-Point Field Goal % Usage % First Four Seasons 26.9 12.6 3.3 36.7 20.5 2023-24 Season 34.9 17.8 4.8 39.3 22.0

DeRozan could walk away for free in the summer and the money committed to this core won’t let the Bulls find his replacement in free agency. Vucevic is still a good offensive center, but he’s already slowly fading from his prime years. As well, title contenders are likely to inquire about Caruso's availability.

If that’s not enough motivation, Chicago has already lost two lottery picks to the Orlando Magic for the Vucevic trade and owes their 2025 first-rounder to the San Antonio Spurs with a top-10 protection, which could mean another pick is lost if the imminent rebuild keeps getting delayed.

All signs are pointing to the Bulls rebuilding and if they want a promising future, they should lean into it sooner rather than later.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Resolution: Focus on the long-term picture

Donovan Mitchell is still in his second season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but his commitment to the franchise down the road is already being questioned. With the possibility of losing their best player — at least for now — by the end of next season, the Cavs need to evaluate a lot of scenarios before deciding their approach through the next few years.

Besides Mitchell’s situation, Cleveland also has to deal with the lack of chemistry between their non-shooting frontcourt. Jarrett Allen is reportedly on the New Orleans Pelicans’ radar, and letting him walk to give more room for Evan Mobley to operate could allow for better spacing and frontcourt offense.

Cleveland Cavaliers – 2023-24 Starting Lineup Stats Players Points Rebounds Assists Field Goal % Donovan Mitchell 27.7 5.6 5.6 45.5 Darius Garland 20.7 2.8 5.9 47.0 Evan Mobley 16.0 10.5 2.9 57.3 Jarrett Allen 14.4 9.7 3.0 67.2 Max Strus 14.1 5.1 3.9 40.3

In the case of Darius Garland, if Mitchell decides to commit to the team long-term, the Cavaliers could reconsider the composition of their undersized backcourt.

They have time to figure this all out, but if they fail to make an impact in the remainder of the season, there will be some more urgency.

Dallas Mavericks

Resolution: Build a stronger supporting cast

With Luka Dončić perennially in MVP discussions, the clock is ticking for the Dallas Mavericks to maximize the talent surrounding him.

Doncic is fourth in the league in minutes per game (36.7) and has only missed three games thus far, signifying the urgency to surround him with as much talent as possible to ensure he's not overworked throughout the regular season.

Luka Dončić – 2023-24 Impact Stats Category Stats League Rank Usage % 35.7 2nd Player Impact Estimate 19.9 4th Assists Per Game 9.3 3rd

Kyrie Irving is back in the lineup, and while the Mavs' backcourt is as good as it gets, they still need some more help, especially on the wing. They've solved their center problem with the addition of Dereck Lively II, but the gaps are still noticeable and should be addressed as soon as possible.

Denver Nuggets

Resolution: Stay healthy

It’s fair to wonder if the Denver Nuggets could have won their title one or two years earlier than they actually did when Nikola Jokić was the league’s MVP, but Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray were struggling with injuries.

The Nuggets have proven they can win championships, and the team's core is still young enough to be in contention for many years to come. Although the team isn't currently dealing with many injuries, they've had their fair share of them since the start of the season.

Denver Nuggets – 2023-24 Starting Lineup Stats Category Stats League Rank Offensive Rating 129.0 4th Net Rating 19.0 7th Player Impact Estimate 58.9 8th Assist to Turnover Ratio 3.01 6th

Murray has missed almost half of their games (played 22 of 36) while Aaron Gordon has been in and out of the lineup with several issues including several dog bites that kept him away for over a week. The lineup is now healthy and the only player missing is Vlatko Cancar, but his absence shouldn't affect their bottom line.

If Denver can maintain its health and go far in the playoffs, the season should be deemed, at the very least, a partial success.

Detroit Pistons

Resolution: Find ways to win

After finally breaking free from their record-setting 28 consecutive losses, the Detroit Pistons find themselves in a predicament. They need better players to win more games.

Cade Cunningham made a point when he said the team wasn't as bad as their record let on. With him, Jaden Ivey, and Jalen Duren around, there should be some better offense and defense, to make up for the rest of the supporting squad's shortcomings, but head coach Monty Williams hasn't been able to lead a breakthrough yet.

Cade Cunningham – December 2023 Stats Category Stats Points 25.2 Assists 7.5 Steals 1.4 Field goal % 50.0 Three-Point Field Goal % 35.4

Still, it would be unfair to place blame on just the coach, but the front office should be seeking some upgrades to ensure that these strings of losses end soon. Whether that means trading for a star or finally getting lucky enough in the draft lottery to get a top pick who can perform out the gate, there needs to be some change.

For now, the core shouldn't question their worth in the NBA, but the Pistons need to think about their path moving forward and how to improve the team before wasting another year.

Golden State Warriors

Resolution: Trade Jonathan Kuminga

It’s a tough ask to give up on a top-10 draft pick, but sometimes it’s just necessary.

The Golden State Warriors have no margin for error as long as Stephen Curry keeps playing at an elite level. As of right now, however, it's clear that their current roster isn't good enough to make an impact in the Western Conference.

Although Draymond Green has been unreliable due to his outbursts on the court and Klay Thompson's inconsistency has hurt their offensive output, it's unlikely that the Warriors will give up so quickly on the core that brought them four championships.

Since Moses Moody has been useful and rookies Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis are playing well in their respective roles, Jonathan Kuminga is probably their most valuable asset to be included in a deal to upgrade the starting lineup.

Jonathan Kuminga – Year-to-Year Progression Seasons Points Rebounds Assists Field Goal % Three-Point Field Goal % 2021-22 9.3 3.3 0.9 51.3 33.6 2022-23 9.9 3.4 1.9 52.5 37.0 2023-24 12.8 4.1 1.4 50.6 28.0

Whether the team goes after a star or a collection of capable rotation pieces, the Warriors need to make a change if they want to maximize Curry's window before age catches up to him too.

Houston Rockets

Resolution: Find Jalen Green’s role

After adding coach Ime Udoka and veterans Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks and Jeff Green, the Houston Rockets are finally looking like they'll be able to compete again.

While the team has largely benefited from center Alperen Sengun's progression, Jabari Smith Jr., the No. 3 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft has become much more reliable from the field, increasing his field goal percentage from 40.8 percent to 48.4 in the 2023-24 season.

With a portion of the youthful core improving steadily, Jalen Green remains the only piece of the puzzle who has yet to leave his mark on the team. He was supposed to be the Rockets' franchise player, but he's been inconsistent, experiencing stretches where he's truly unreliable with his shot.

His 17.4 points per game mark a decrease from last season, and while it was expected his number of shots per game would decrease with the new arrivals, his inability to become the go-to scorer has hindered the Rockets' progression to a certain degree.

Jalen Green – Year-to-Year Progression Season Points Rebounds Assists Field Goal % Three-Point Field Goal % 2021-22 17.3 3.4 2.6 42.6 34.3 2022-23 22.1 3.7 3.7 41.6 33.8 2023-24 17.5 4.6 3.1 40.6 35.7

His efficiency in general has taken a slight dip, down to a 40.6 field goal percentage from 41.6 a season ago, but his shot from deep has improved from 33.8 percent to 35.7. Those stats are, at best, league-average, but a far cry from what was expected of him.

Udoka has benched Green in clutch situations more than once now, and fans are even starting to question whether he should be a starter. Considering how much it can affect a player’s confidence, the new year will start with Houston having to put some serious thoughts into it.

Indiana Pacers

Resolution: Improve team defense

There's a large gap between how good the Indiana Pacers are on offense and defense. Going into the new year, the team shouldn't quite focus on becoming a defensive juggernaut, but they should at least try to become league-average if they want to make noise in the playoffs.

While Indiana leads the league in points per game, the Washington Wizards are the only team that allows their opponents more points than them. Washington is also the only team that grabs fewer rebounds than Indiana. The only thing separating them is how strong they are on offense.

Indiana Pacers – 2023-24 Team Stats Category Stats League Rank Offensive rating 123.1 1st Field goal % 51.2 1st Assists 31.2 1st Defensive rating 119.9 T-27th

The Pacers are rumored to be in the market for a big, two-way, athletic wing to help with their defense. While there are several options on the market, they'll need to ensure that whoever they acquire will help out on both ends.

Los Angeles Clippers

Resolution: Keep the rhythm going and stay healthy

The James Harden trade storm has finally calmed down, and now the Los Angeles Clippers are firmly in the homecourt-advantage race. Now, amid a monstrous run from Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers simply need to keep the momentum rolling.

In December alone, Leonard has been averaging 29.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.1 assists, while his true shooting percentage sits at an absurd 73.2 percent. For context, the only other player who surpassed that was Mitchell Robinson before he fell with a season-ending injury.

Los Angeles Clippers – 2023-24 Big Three Stats Players Points Rebounds Assists Steals Field Goal % Kawhi Leonard 24.4 6.1 3.5 1.6 52.1 Paul George 23.2 5.6 3.8 1.5 45.8 James Harden 17.4 4.7 8.3 1.3 46.6

Paul George, James Harden and Russell Westbrook should provide the Clippers with enough firepower to compensate for the days when Leonard is struggling. Given how they performed even while Leonard was briefly sidelined with an injury, the Clippers seem to be the most complete it's been in a while.

Los Angeles Lakers

Resolution: Fix the guard rotation

A struggling start to the season made Austin Reaves lose his place in the Los Angeles Lakers' starting lineup. That role change benefited him, as he now looks like one of the prime Sixth Man of the Year candidates.

More recently, D’Angelo Russell joined Reaves on the bench in a lineup change that resulted in LeBron James going back to playing as a point guard. With their main guards moving to the bench, the Lakers need to improve their backcourt if they want their rotations to work.

Even though their current roster, featuring James, Anthony Davis, and more, their offense hasn't been able to reach the same highs as their defense.

Their forward-heavy lineup hasn't been working, evidenced by their 2-9 record over their last 11 games, but with little depth in the backcourt, there's not much head coach Darvin Ham can do to make up for it. With both Russell and Gabe Vincent sidelined, Reaves is their only guard capable of handling heavy minutes.

Los Angeles Lakers – 2023-24 Starting Guard Stats Players Points Assists Field Goal % Three-Point Field Goal % Austin Reaves 15.5 5.1 45.1 29.1 D'Angelo Russell 15.3 6.3 46.2 38.0

The Lakers have reportedly been actively monitoring the trade market, with targets like Zach LaVine and Dejounte Murray on their radar, but they'll need to put together an enticing enough offer to pry both stars away from their respective teams.

James' age is starting to show, despite his All-Star caliber season, and he simply cannot carry a team to a title anymore. He needs help and fast.

Memphis Grizzlies

Resolution: Stabilize Ja Morant's online antics

After a rough 25-game suspension, Memphis Grizzlies' superstar guard Ja Morant returned to action and immediately transformed a dysfunctional team into a competitive squad that looks ready to make up for the time lost during his absence.

Since the Grizzlies have just begun to be a competitive team, they shouldn't make any desperate moves to make a crack at the playoffs. Losing Dillon Brooks and Tyus Jones has hurt, but replacing the latter with Marcus Smart and his elite defense will make for it.

Ja Morant – 2023–24 Stats Categories Stats Points 25.1 Rebounds 5.6 Assists 8.1 Effective Field Goal % 51.4

The team is also dealing with Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke's injuries, making their frontcourt all the more thin without proper defenders. Jarren Jackson Jr. can only do so much, but with both players eyeing returns in the future, the team shouldn't panic about replacing them.

For 2024, Memphis should let things happen naturally and only make sure that their star player doesn’t get in off-court trouble again anytime soon.

Miami Heat

Resolution: Find another point guard

Although the Miami Heat missed out on a pair of star guards in Jrue Holiday and Damian Lillard, they're reportedly still on the hunt for a combo guard that can score and pass well. Reports claim they're eyeing Donovan Mitchell, but as of the time of writing, nothing is close to materializing.

As far as their current roster goes, their 2023 first-round pick Jaime Jaquez Jr. has been one of the season's best rookies, while Duncan Robinson is enjoying a bounce-back campaign. On the star front, Bam Adebayo keeps getting better offensively and defensively, and Jimmy Butler hasn't seemed to have lost a step.

Most importantly, Tyler Herro has emerged as the team's best scorer and, if paired with another lethal shooter, they could have one of the best backcourts in the Eastern Conference.

Kyle Lowry – 2023–24 Stats Category Stats Minutes 28.8 Field goal attempts 6.7 Usage % 13.2 Player Impact Estimate 8.1

Even though Kyle Lowry has been less active than last year, his efficiency has improved, and he might be really useful come playoff time. That doesn’t mean his durability is less of a problem, especially considering that, when he’s out, the point guard minutes go to Herro and Josh Richardson, two score-first guards.

Lately, even RJ Hampton went from out-of-the-rotation to starter. The Heat should focus on improving the point guard depth to ensure that they can maximize the talent around their three stars.

Milwaukee Bucks

Resolution: Stick to the basics

Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo are slowly starting to click. While it was obvious that the Bucks’ defense would take a hit by letting Jrue Holiday go, there seemed to be few doubts as to how impactful the team's offense could be.

They are the second-best team in effective field goal percentage (58.0), which can be attributed to Antetokounmp's phenomenal scoring numbers (31.1 points per game on 60.9 percent from the field). The Greek player even holds the two highest scores by a single player in a game this season (64 and 54 points) so far.

Giannis Antetokounmpo – 2023–24 Stats Categories Stats League Rank Points 31.1 4th Fast break points 5.1 1st Points in the paint 20.8 1st Points in transition 7.3 4th

Meanwhile, Lillard is finding his rhythm with his new teammates and, as a result, the team looks like it's acclimated to its new point guard. Khris Middleton is a good tertiary scorer, Brook Lopez still ranks among the league’s prime shot blockers and can space the floor, while Malik Beasley is ready to knock down threes (leads the league in percentage of points coming from three-pointers).

In 2024, all the Bucks should do is keep things as they are going.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Resolution: Make a deep playoff run

When the season started, it was unclear whether the Minnesota Timberwolves would stick with their big man tandem in Karl-Anthony Towns or Rudy Gobert. Now with a 25-9 record, good for first in the Western Conference, those rumors have been firmly put to bed.

They lead the entire NBA in defensive rating (108.3) mainly thanks to its anchor in Gobert, but the rest of the team hasn't been a liability. Anthony Edwards has developed into a strong perimeter and neatly complements point guard Mike Conley, while Jaden McDaniels remains one of the best 3-and-D wings in the NBA.

Minnesota Timberwolves – 2023–24 Stats Categories Stats League Rank Defensive rating 108.3 1st Defensive rebounds 34.6 5th Net rating 5.4 5th Three-Point Field Goal % 38.2 5th

With the regular season moving smoothly for Minnesota and the experience from last campaign’s early playoff exit, the new year is here for them to prove how far they can go.

New Orleans Pelicans

Resolution: Maximize Zion Williamson's talent

While Zion Williamson hasn't quite been the franchise-transforming player the New Orleans Pelicans would have hoped for when they drafted him first overall in 2019, he's still performing at an above-average level. He's taking and making slightly fewer shots per game, but the Pelicans are still better with him on the court.

Recent reports suggest the Pelicans are looking for a rim protector to cover for Williamson’s defensive limitations, while other questions surrounding his fit with star forward Brandon Ingram are becoming more frequent. Even with these lingering question marks, New Orleans is in seventh place in the Western Conference with a 21-15 record.

Zion Williamson – 2023-24 Season Vs. Career Stats Categories Points Rebounds Field Goal % Usage % True Shooting % 2023-24 21.8 6.0 58.2 27.6 61.5 Career 25.1 6.8 60.2 29.8 63.9

Should the team remain healthy enough to make it to the playoffs, it'll mark a test to see how well the squad meshes in high-pressure moments. If Williamson steps up his game further in that time, the team will be able to assess their needs and fix whatever problems may arise ahead of the offseason.

In any case, New Orleans has all the tools it needs to be competitive, its players simply need to play to their potential.

New York Knicks

Resolution: Round out the roster

At the last minute of 2023, the New York Knicks opened the trade floodgates by acquiring OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors for RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley. It was a bold, but necessary move for a team in need of immediate improvement.

With the season reaching its half, New York will have plenty of time to see how this change affects their roster, and then assess whether they need to make another move to capitalize on the newfound success.

New York Knicks – 2023-24 Star Duo Stats Players Points Rebounds Assists Field Goal % Three-Point Field Goal % Jalen Brunson 25.8 3.9 6.3 47.0 43.2 Julius Randle 23.9 9.4 4.7 47.1 28.4

With its star tandem of Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle performing at a high level, they'll wait to see how Anunoby fits within the Tom Thibodeau regime. They still need some center depth in the wake of Mitchell Robinson's injury and could use an upgrade at shooting guard, but it's unclear who they're aiming for at the moment.

The Knicks should use 2024 as a year of refinement above all else.