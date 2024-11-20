The New York City metropolitan area is gearing up for one of the most epic moments in MLS history—the Big Apple’s version of Milan’s Derby della Madonnina.

This Saturday, fans of the beautiful game will be treated to the first-ever MLS Cup Playoffs Edition of the Hudson River Derby, between New York City FC and NY Red Bulls . The prize is a coveted spot in the MLS Eastern Conference Final.

Few rivalries in Major League Soccer carry the weight, history, and intensity of the Hudson River Derby, a natural-born opposition that has existed since the expansion club originally based out of Yankee Stadium, itself a representation of exclusive glory and glitz, joined the league in 2015.

When NYCFC and the Red Bulls clash, it’s not just about soccer—it’s about identity, pride, and the right to call oneself the best in one of the most symbolic cities of the United States. On Saturday, the two clubs meet in what may be the biggest game of their rivalry—a high-stakes MLS Cup Playoff semifinal.

With the history of 29 previous clashes behind them, this is more than just another playoff game. It’s a battle for the soccer heart of a city that is the historic gateway to the nation, a global cultural icon.

Last 10 Hudson River Derbies Date Competition Home Team Score Away Team September 28, 2024 MLS NYRB 1-5 NYCFC May 18, 2024 MLS NYCFC 2-1 NYRB September 16, 2023 MLS NYCFC 0-0 NYRB August 3, 2023 Leagues Cup NYRB 1-0 NYCFC May 13, 2023 MLS NYRB 1-0 NYCFC September 17, 2022 MLS NYCFC 2-0 NYRB July 17, 2022 MLS NYRB 0-1 NYCFC June 22, 2022 Open Cup NYRB 3-0 NYCFC October 17, 2021 MLS NYRB 1-0 NYCFC September 25, 2021 MLS NYCFC 0-1 NYRB

A Decade of Fireworks

Since its inception in 2015, the Hudson River Derby has produced unforgettable moments that range from the sublime to the shocking. Early on, the Red Bulls dominated, claiming their first win in front of a raucous crowd of 25,217 at Red Bull Arena in May 2015. Bradley Wright-Phillips, the derby’s all-time leading scorer, announced his arrival with a brace, setting the tone for a rivalry built on drama and high-stakes soccer.

Then came the infamous “Red Wedding.” On May 21, 2016, the Red Bulls delivered a 7-0 demolition of NYCFC at Yankee Stadium, one of the most lopsided results in MLS history. That night, the Red Bulls’ high press overwhelmed City, with goals from Dax McCarty, Alex Muyl, and Wright-Phillips leaving the home fans in stunned silence. Even David Villa, NYCFC’s talisman, called it “a disaster for us. All bad. All bad.”

But NYCFC didn’t take long to find their footing. Their own legend, David Villa, emerged as the face of the club in its early years. The former FC Barcelona and Spain striker had a knack for delivering in big moments, including a hat trick in August 2017 to lead NYCFC to a 3-2 win at Yankee Stadium.

Villa’s brilliance in those years not only helped elevate the club’s status but also set the tone for what NYCFC could become—a team capable of standing toe-to-toe with their more established rivals.

For the Red Bulls, Wright-Phillips became synonymous with derby dominance. The English striker’s consistency in front of goal turned him into a nightmare for NYCFC defenders, with 12 goals across derby clashes.

Alongside McCarty, Luis Robles, and Sacha Kljestan, Wright-Phillips helped define the Red Bulls’ identity in the rivalry’s early years, one built on grit, high pressing, and an unrelenting drive to outwork their neighbors.

Defining Derby Moments

Over the years, the Hudson River Derby has become a showcase for heroes and heartbreak. From Villa’s iconic performances to Wright-Phillips’ relentless scoring, the rivalry has brought out the best in its stars. The infamous Red Wedding in 2016 and NYCFC’s statement 5-1 win in 2024 serve as bookends for a decade of fierce competition.

Then there are the moments that highlight the rivalry’s unpredictability. In 2019, Daniel Royer’s controversial goal following a disputed throw-in handed the Red Bulls a 2-1 victory, leaving NYCFC players fuming. Meanwhile, NYCFC’s Taty Castellanos delivered one of the derby’s finest individual performances in 2020, scoring a hat trick in a 5-2 rout that showcased the team’s attacking prowess.

One of the most dramatic clashes came in 2021, when the Red Bulls earned a last-gasp draw against NYCFC thanks to Patryk Klimala’s penalty in the 12th minute of stoppage time—the latest goal in MLS history at the time. The match encapsulated the physicality and tension that define the derby, with nine yellow cards and two reds handed out as tempers flared on both sides.

Another unforgettable showdown unfolded in July 2018, when NYCFC snapped a brutal streak of losses at Red Bull Arena with a commanding 2-0 win. Jack Harrison and Ben Sweat found the net, while Alex Ring, Maxime Chanot, and Sean Johnson anchored a defensive effort that silenced Wright-Phillips. The victory was a moment of catharsis for NYCFC, finally claiming a win in a stadium that had haunted them for years.

Ian Joy’s Take on the Stakes

As anticipation builds for Saturday’s playoff clash, CBS Sports host and analyst Ian Joy, who previously served as color commentator and analyst for NYCFC, captures the significance of the moment.

“To have a New York derby in the playoffs is a special moment for fans of both the blue side and the red side, and to see both teams coming into the game healthy and full of confidence, I really hope the game itself lives up to the moment. Obviously, I am a New York City Football Club fan, and I want to see them play their dominant, creative football, but Red Bull are dangerous, and Nick Cushing knows that, so I fully expect him to come up with a game plan on how NYCFC can get the result they want. That first goal will be huge!”

NYCFC vs NY Red Bulls - 2024 MLS Stat Comparison Category NYCFC NY Red Bulls Record 14W-12L-8D 11W-9L-14D Goals For 54 55 Goals Allowed 49 50 Expected Goals 61.43 63.86

Joy’s perspective underscores the magnitude of the match, where every decision, every moment of brilliance—or error—could define the outcome. Both teams know that in a derby of this significance, there’s no margin for complacency, no time for respite.

What’s at Stake

Saturday’s match transcends the typical derby stakes. The winner moves one step closer to MLS Cup glory, while the loser faces a long offseason of questions. NYCFC, the higher seed and playing at home, enters as the favorite.

Their attack, led by Alonso Martínez, has found its rhythm, and goalkeeper Matt Freese has been a revelation, delivering standout performances in the playoffs. With momentum on their side after eliminating Cincinnati, NYCFC looks poised to capitalize.

But the Red Bulls thrive as underdogs. Having stunned Columbus in the first round, they arrive with confidence and grit. Emil Forsberg’s return from injury has added creativity to their midfield, while Carlos Coronel’s heroics in goal—especially in penalty shootouts—could be the difference-maker in a tight contest.

This year, the Red Bulls bring an extra layer of inspiration in the form of Lewis Morgan, who has rediscovered his form in a season in which he was named MLS Comeback Player of the Year . Morgan’s creativity and resilience have added a vital spark to the team’s attack, making him a key figure heading into Saturday’s showdown.

The stakes go beyond the scoreboard. For NYCFC, this is a chance to assert dominance and prove they are New York’s premier soccer team. For the Red Bulls, it’s an opportunity to remind everyone that they were here first and to silence critics who have questioned their ability to deliver in big moments.

A Rivalry Renewed

The Hudson River Derby has always been more than just soccer. It’s about identity, pride, and the eternal struggle for New York supremacy. Over 29 previous encounters, these teams have crafted a narrative as rich and complex as the city they call home. From the Red Bulls’ early dominance to NYCFC’s recent ascendancy, each match has added another layer to the ever-growing story.

As the teams prepare to clash once more, the echoes of past battles will resonate. The ghosts of the Red Wedding, Villa’s brilliance, and the 5-1 statement win loom large. But this time, with a spot in the Eastern Conference final on the line, it’s not just history that’s at stake—it’s the future.

In a rivalry built on defining moments, Saturday’s match could be the most defining of them all. Whichever color the Empire State Building turns on Saturday night, red or blue, only one NYC-based team will advance for a chance at the ultimate bragging right: an MLS Cup.