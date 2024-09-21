It is certain to be one of the most watched and highly attended matches of the 2024 MLS season when Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami in his first trip to Yankee Stadium to face New York City FC in a regular season contest that has plenty at stake.

Inter Miami are chasing the MLS points record, and they need 11 points from their remaining five matches to accomplish the feat. In the process, they will be looking to secure another piece of silverware, the MLS Supporters' Shield, awarded to the team with the best regular-season record. Clinching the best record in the regular season will also give Inter Miami home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, which will help them in their quest to win MLS Cup in December.

Meanwhile, NYCFC have been on a slide of late, going winless in their last eight matches, and coming off one of their heaviest losses of their brief history, a 5-1 setback against the Philadelphia Union in midweek. While they are still occupying a playoff spot, they will want to get back in the win column to avoid dropping into the wild-card places.

Miami will have their best team on the field in New York City, which means Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba all featuring. All three were rested in midweek, while Sergio Busquets is not with the team, proposing to his long-term girlfriend and mother of his children, according to posts on social media. Brighton target Diego Gomez also misses another match with a hamstring issue.

New York City vs Inter Miami Odds

NYCFC are incredibly the betting market's favorites for the match

Despite the fact that they are winless in eight matches, hosts NYCFC are incredibly the favorites against an Inter Miami side that hasn't lost since July 6. And they're not just slight favorites.

Goals are expected in the match based on the current odds, with both teams expected to get on the scoresheet.

NYCFC to win: +110

+110 Draw: +300

+300 Inter Miami to win: +210

+210 Over/Under 2.5 total goals: -250 / +187

-250 / +187 Both Teams to Score (Yes / No) : -250 / +175

: -250 / +175 Spread (Asian Handicap): NYCFC -0.25 / Inter Miami +0.25

NYCFC -0.25 / Inter Miami +0.25 Goal Line: 3.25

(Odds courtesy of Bet365)

Given that Messi is starting, it's worth pointing out that Inter Miami are 9W-1L-4D in MLS matches that Messi has played this season, with the only loss coming against Atlanta United on May 29.

These odds are likely to shift significantly once the confirmed lineups are out, so bettors are best to do some shopping if placing a late bet.

New York City vs Inter Miami Prediction

It's hard to pick against a team with proven matchwinners

Inter Miami may have several injury absences for the match, but their current best side is still one of the best that MLS has ever seen, and with depth to boot.

Meanwhile, NYCFC last won in league play on July 3, and alarmingly, have given up 17 goals in their last eight matches. All five of their shutouts this season have come against teams that are currently outside the playoff places in the Eastern Conference.

Although it might take some time for Inter Miami to adjust to the tight field at Yankee Stadium, they have players with a long track record of single-handedly deciding matches. NYCFC could use one of those.

Prediction: NYCFC 1-2 Inter Miami

New York City vs Inter Miami Picks and Best Bets

Upsets happen in MLS, but Inter Miami have too much going for them

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Based on the odds above, which could be fueled by the lineup uncertainty, a smaller field, and NYCFC's history against Inter Miami (particularly at Yankee Stadium), it's apparently not yet a trendy pick to take Miami. And you can even manage to build in some protection in that pick the way things stand before the game.

Inter Miami Pick'Em: +130

If you're looking to play Miami to win the match, but like the insurance of getting your money back in case of a draw, the spread bet "pick'em" has slightly better odds than the "draw no bet" number (+120). In both cases, a draw would be a push, thus resulting in a refund.

Inter Miami Over 1.5 Team Goals: -110

Miami have scored at least two goals in 22 of their 29 matches this season, including 11 of their last 12. Even though NYCFC held them to one goal earlier in March down in South Florida, a Messi-less Herons side still managed 2.10 expected goals in that match, per SofaScore.

Lionel Messi over 1.5 shots on target: -120

Even after the lineups were announced there wasn't much movement in these odds.

A sellout crowd, his first trip to Yankee Stadium, and the New York City spotlight on him, it's hard to see Messi not rising to the occasion. And with two or more shots on goal in 10 of his 14 league matches thus far, the numbers back up this wager.

New York City vs Inter Miami History

Miami have lost both previous visits to Yankee Stadium

New York City FC have had the better of Inter Miami in the pre-Messi era with seven wins in eight matches prior to the Argentine legend's arrival in the summer of 2023. The last two official matches ended in 1–1 draws, but Messi didn't play in either. He did feature in a post-season friendly that NYCFC won 2-1 in November 2023.

Inter Miami have played at Yankee Stadium on two occasions, and both were shutout losses in July 2022 and March 2023. But Inter Miami are a different team under Tata Martino and with the infusion of the signings that have joined the club over the last 12 months.

New York City vs Inter Miami All-Time History July 20, 2020 Inter Miami 0-1 NYCFC ESPN Wide World of Sports (Orlando, Fla.) MLS is Back Tournament Oct. 3, 2020 Inter Miami 2-3 NYCFC Chase Stadium (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) MLS Regular Season Aug. 14, 2021 NYCFC 2-0 Inter Miami Red Bull Arena (Harrison, N.J.) MLS Regular Season Oct. 30, 2021 Inter Miami 1-3 NYCFC Chase Stadium (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) MLS Regular Season July 23, 2022 NYCFC 2-0 Inter Miami Yankee Stadium (Bronx, N.Y.) MLS Regular Season Aug. 13, 2022 Inter Miami 3-2 NYCFC Chase Stadium (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) MLS Regular Season Oct. 17, 2022 NYCFC 3-0 Inter Miami Citi Field (Queens, N.Y.) MLS Playoffs March 11, 2023 NYCFC 1-0 Inter Miami Yankee Stadium (Bronx, N.Y.) MLS Regular Season Sept. 30, 2023 Inter Miami 1-1 NYCFC Chase Stadium (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) MLS Regular Season Nov. 10, 2023 Inter Miami 1-2 NYCFC Chase Stadium (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) Friendly March 30, 2024 Inter Miami 1-1 NYCFC Chase Stadium (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) MLS Regular Season