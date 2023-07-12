The New York Giants will be hoping that one of their second-year players manages to live up to his potential this year and finally deliver in an important area, Dan Duggan has claimed.

The New York Giants were one of the biggest surprises in the National Football League last year, as newly-appointed head coach Brian Daboll was able to help turn the team from one that hadn’t made the playoffs since 2016 and took them all the way to the Divisional Round, knocking off the #2 seed Minnesota Vikings on the road in the process with Daboll taking home the NFL’s Coach of the Year award.

A large part of their turnaround was down to the work Daboll was able to do with the team’s offense, taking them from 31st in both points scored and yards gained to 15th and 18th respectively. On the defensive side though, it was a bit of a mixed bag, as whilst they were able to go from 23rd to 17th in terms of points conceded, they dropped from 21st to 25th in yards conceded (all figured via Pro Football Reference).

So if the Giants are to continue their upward momentum (something they will need desperately given how tough the NFC East is looking heading into the 2023 season), their defense needs to take the same step forward that the offense did in 2022, and in order to do that, Dan Duggan believes one man can be the catalyst for that.

New York Giants need a Giant performance from one man in particular

Writing for The Athletic as part of an article about players that are set for a ‘breakout’ in 2023, Duggan nominated Kayvon Thibodeaux as his pick, noting that he gave us just a little hint at what he was able to bring to the table last year, but that statistics show there is a lot more to come from him, and this could be the year that we see it:

Thibodeaux’s rookie season featured flashes of the talent that compelled the Giants to use the fifth pick in the 2022 draft on the outside linebacker. The hope is that Thibodeaux can build off his potential to become a game-wrecking presence off the edge. His advanced metrics as a pass rusher ranked much higher than his four sacks last season, so there’s reason to believe Thibodeaux will make a greater impact in Year 2 when he converts pressures into game-changing plays.

Edge rusher is a position that we’ve seen in the past can produce results instantly, just take a look at Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys or T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers, so we can’t use youth as an excuse for someone like Thibodeaux, but as Duggan points out, at least there is some promise there.

You just have to hope that it does come through this season, because what the Giants don’t want is for teams like the Eagles and Cowboys to get too big of a jump on them and then not be able to catch up because he can’t get to the likes of Jalen Hurts or Dak Prescott on a regular basis.