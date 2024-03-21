Highlights The New York Giants lost running back Saquon Barkley to the Philadelphia Eagles early in free agency.

The Giants' apparent winning culture is mostly a facade that's rooted in historically lucky circumstances.

Playing in the same city as the Jets has bailed out the Giants from the criticism they deserve.

The New York Giants are a historic franchise in the anthology of the NFL.

They've won four Super Bowls (all within the last 38 years) and appeared in another during the 2000 season, making them just one of seven teams with at least four Lombardi trophies. By all accounts, there's an established culture of winning within the Giants' organization.

Yet, the Giants are entering Year 13 of their current run of futility since their last Super Bowl title, and a deeper dive into the history of the team reveals that the Mara family (who own the team) may not be the institution of long-running success they want fans to believe they are.

Perhaps the final straw for Big Blue Nation was the departure of running back Saquon Barkley, who left for the division rival Philadelphia Eagles. After a historically great rookie season (in which he led the league with 2,028 scrimmage yards), the Giants did nothing to support Barkley. Though his tenure with the team technically ended on the first day of free agency this year, Barkley's time in New York unofficially ended last year when the organization made the appalling, heinous decision to extend below-average quarterback Daniel Jones (for $160 million) rather than pay their star running back.

With the team almost certain to be among the league's worst in 2024, has the Mara family's masquerade finally reached its curtain call?

Giants' Success is Built on Luck

The team's "winning culture" is more flash than substance

Back during the 1981 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints held the first overall pick, with the Giants slotted at No. 2. There was much discussion going into draft night about which player was worthy of the first pick, and the Saints went against the grain by selecting running back George Rogers out of South Carolina.

Now, Rogers was a fine NFL player in his own right. A Heisman trophy winner in college, Rogers holds the Saints' single-season rushing record (1,674 yards), which he set in his rookie year, and he posted three more 1,000 yard rushing seasons during his seven-year career.

Rogers remains infamous to this day, though not because of his own career performance. Like Greg Oden, who was selected first overall in the 2007 NBA Draft instead of Kevin Durant, Rogers is known for being picked one spot ahead of Lawrence Taylor, arguably the greatest defender in NFL history.

The Giants ran with that brilliant stroke of luck, selecting Taylor second overall and winning two Super Bowls with him and legendary head coach Bill Parcells.

As fate would have it, the Giants would get lucky again ten years after Taylor's retirement in 1993. During the 2004 NFL Draft, the then-San Diego Chargers selected Eli Manning first overall, and the Giants selected Phillip Rivers fourth overall.

Manning then refused to play for the Chargers, and the two teams swapped their first-round quarterbacks. Though Rivers went on to have a fine career out west, Eli would go on two of the greatest playoff runs in NFL history in 2007 and 2011, beating Tom Brady twice in the Super Bowl.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Eli Manning won four playoff games apiece during his two Super Bowl runs, but he and the Giants did not win another playoff game in any other season during Manning's 16-year tenure in New York.

Now, you can't simply dismiss four Super Bowl victories, but the Giants aren't exactly a model of consistency. From 1963 to 1980 (the year before they got Lawrence), they never appeared in the playoffs. In Eli's career, the team won eight playoff games, all during their two Super Bowl runs. In his 14 other seasons, they went 0-4 during the postseason.

Since head coach Tom Coughlin retired after the 2015 campaign, the team has churned through five head coaches, all of whom sported or are sporting a sub-.500 record in New York. They've made the playoffs just twice since then, going 1-2.

It's easy to get lost in the glimmer of four Lombardi trophies, but behind the allure of 14 playoff victories in those four Super Bowl years is an obscenely bad 11-25 postseason record. Say what you will about Barkley leaving for a division rival, but it's hard to look at what the Giants have done—both recently and historically—and feel confident that they can turn the ship around without catching lightning in a bottle.

Playing in New York Has Been Giants' Greatest Asset

Sharing a home with the Jets has gotten the Giants more goodwill than they've earned

The New York media market is notorious for its fervor, where even star players get boo'd if they're mired in a slump.

Normally, when a New York sports team struggles for any extended period of time, they're derided incessantly. The Giants haven't been immune to that kind of criticism over the last decade—far from it—but they've been spared the worst of it because of their MetLife Stadium roommate: the New York Jets.

The Jets are, to put it plainly, a cursed franchise. They haven't accomplished anything of note since Super Bowl III, and they haven't had a franchise quarterback since Joe Namath. It's been more than 50 years of futility that remains unparalleled in the modern era of the NFL.

That half-century of struggling has been torture for Jets fans, but pure bliss for the Giants organization.

Jets vs. Giants Comparison (Since 2000) Stat Giants Jets Regular Season Record 183-203-1 168-219 Postseason Record 11-7 6-6 Head Coaches 7 7 Super Bowl Appearances 3 0

The Giants have been bad for a long time, but the Jets have been downright putrid. It's a lot easier to be complacent about mediocrity when you can hide behind pure destitution.

The Giants have the 19th most wins in the NFL since 2000, which isn't exactly impressive, unless you compare it to the Jets, who have the 25th most wins. The Giants have made the playoffs just twice since 2012, which would be outright embarrassing if it weren't for the Jets' league-leading playoff drought (no appearances since 2010).

The Jets look like they'll finally be competent again in 2024, which will make the Giants New York's biggest loser next season (assuming Aaron Rodgers is healthy and doesn't leave for a second career in politics).

With Barkley now gone, the Giants are completely bereft of offensive talent. Daniel Jones isn't going to save the franchise. Brian Daboll had a solid rookie season as head coach, but the team fell apart in his second year at the helm. Hope rarely has much room to breathe in the fast-paced environment of New York, but the Giants barely have any of it to begin with at this point.

The Maras won't have many places to hide if the Giants keep struggling going forward. For better or worse, drastic changes may be coming to one of the NFL's most important and divisive franchises.

