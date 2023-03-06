The New York Giants could be making some major inroads when it comes to the futures of Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley.

The New York Giants find themselves in very interesting and difficult position when it comes to two of their key pieces on the offensive side of the ball, as both quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley both managed to take big steps forward in their game right as their contracts were due to renewal.

As it stands, both men will be heading to the free agency market unless something drastic can come in the next few days that will force the Giants to agree to sign them to one of a number of deals, whether that simply be the short-term franchise tag, or if they can agree to something a lot more long-term instead.

And according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the team and the players could be set to come to an agreement that would keep both of them there, but theory are running out of time and if they do, it could well mean the end of the other player’s time in New York.

New York Giants leaving it until the last minute to solve the problem

Writing for ESPN, Graziano spoke about what stage of negotiation the two sides are in right now, and how the situation with Jones will essentially dictate whether Barkley will get to stay with the team as well, or if he will have to be pushed to one side:

The New York Giants met with the representatives for quarterback Daniel Jones several times this week, and by the weekend, it sounded as though decent progress had been made toward a long-term contract. The way it was put to me:

While a good amount of work still needs to be done, there's at least some optimism about the possibility of getting a deal in place before the Tuesday franchise tag deadline (4 p.m. ET). That would be massive for the Giants, who could then use the franchise tag to retain running back Saquon Barkley.

If there's no deal in place with Jones by that point, the Giants will almost certainly tag Jones -- who finished 2022 tied for sixth in QBR at 60.8 -- to keep him off the market and would then be at risk of losing Barkley in free agency.

New York Giants at risk of undoing all their good work?

As pointed out earlier, these were essentially career years for both Jones and Barkley, with Jones setting career highs in completion rate and quarterback rating, whilst Barkley ran for more yards than he has ever done in his career, and with the Giants making big progress as a team, it would be a shame for them to lose it all the second that things get good.

So whilst they might find it a little bit dear, it’s probably best for them to pay Jones what he wants and keep Barkley to run things back next year whilst trying to make improvements to the rest of the team, at least that way they know they have a solid foundation for the offense to work with and can sort out the rest through free agency and the draft.