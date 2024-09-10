Key Takeaways Daniel Jones' poor performance in the Giants' loss to the Vikings is adding to the growing complaints about the quarterback's performance.

The Giants extended Jones after 2022, but his play has not lived up to contract.

The Giants could part ways with their quarterback after this season, but with have to take on over $20 million in dead cap.

Everything that New York Giants fans had feared entering the 2024 season came to life as the team fell to the Minnesota Vikings 28-6. While the team was plagued by numerous issues, the most apparent one of all was quarterback Daniel Jones . Jones finished the game having completed 22 passes on 42 attempts for 186 yards and two interceptions.

The game marks the latest point in a saga that Giants fans can’t wait to finish. Jones’ play suggests he should’ve been after last season, but New York can’t get rid of him quite yet.

Related Ranking Every Rookie NFL Quarterback's Week 1 Performance After all the hype surrounding this rookie quarterback class, it was about as rough a start as you can imagine in Week 1.

The Giants Extended Daniel Jones After 2022

New York locked up its quarterback after a surprise postseason appearance

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants of today are essentially victims of their 2022 success. Going into the season, expectations were low across the board. New York had brought in former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to be the head coach, and the roster seemed to be lacking talent. It was thought that if the Giants had a poor 2022, they would be positioned to draft their quarterback of the future and gradually work their way back into contention.

However, against all odds, the Giants reached the postseason and beat the Vikings in the Wild Card Round. This completely changed the narrative on the state of Giants football, particularly their starting quarterback. Under Daboll’s tutelage, Jones put together the best season of his career, throwing for 15 touchdowns and five interceptions and completing 67.2% of his passes. The biggest development in Jones’ game was his role as a runner. He ran for 708 yards and seven touchdowns, making him a true dual-threat.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The 2022 New York Giants finished the season with the fourth best rushing offense in the NFL.

Daboll used his quarterback’s rushing ability and functional accuracy to mask Jones’ greatest deficiencies. He wasn’t asked to read defenses like a normal quarterback. Instead, Jones would often look to scramble if his primary read wasn't open instead of attempting to read the defense and work through his progressions. This, coupled with Saquon Barkley’s Pro Bowl season, allowed the Giants to exceed all expectations.

Jones earned himself a lot of money, especially because the Giants declined his fifth-year option after 2021. New York inked Jones to a four-year, $160 million deal to keep him with the franchise.

Jones Has Failed To Live up to His Contract

Many view Jones' deal as one of the worst in all of sports

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

While not everyone was on board with this move, the Giants had played themselves out of most of the alternatives. They didn’t have a high enough draft pick to take Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud in the 2023 Draft, and letting Jones walk after the best season of his career for a bridge quarterback wasn’t a sensible solution.

Daniel Jones Stats Since Signing Extension Games 7 Record 1-6 Passing Yards 1,095 Passing TDs 2 INTs 8 Fumbles 4 Comp % 64.3

It didn’t take long for Jones’ contract to age poorly. He struggled early in 2023, throwing three times as many interceptions as touchdowns before missing the second half of the season with a torn ACL. The Giants went 1-5 in games Jones started and fell toward the bottom of the NFC standings.

New York Could Part Ways with Jones After the Season

The Giants could have Jones off the roster as soon as this spring

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

Jones’ 2024 debut didn’t offer any reassurance. He threw two interceptions and was unable to sustain drives. His deal runs through 2026, but there is a potential out for the Giants. After this season, New York could sever ties with its quarterback and take on $22.21 million in dead cap.

This isn’t ideal, but with how Jones is playing, the Giants may not have a choice. It was one thing when Jones was a below-average starter in 2021, but he’s now regressed to the point where he’s nearly unplayable. His game is more reminiscent of a UFL backup than a $160 million quarterback.

For now, though, New York is bound to a quarterback who seems to reach a new low each week. The combination of injuries and fleeting confidence has resulted in almost comical levels of dreadful quarterback play. The Giants' best bet may be to ride Jones all the way to a top pick in the 2025 Draft. While a benching is possible, it won’t change Jones’ roughly $47.86 million cap hit this season.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract infromation courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise