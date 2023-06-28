New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones doesn’t seem to have left former NFL head coach Herm Edwards impressed, as he sounded off on the Giants’ chances this season.

2022 was something of a ‘make or break’ year for New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, because after the team declined to pick up his 5th-year option on his contract, it wasn’t necessarily a guarantee that he was going to be able to stick around for 2023 and beyond.

If you looked at his numbers heading into the season, you definitely would have understood if the Giants had wanted to move on, because he wasn’t exactly blowing anybody away, and was pretty close to officially being labeled a first-round ‘bust’. However whilst he didn’t turn into Tom Brady in 2022, he did make such a marked improvement that the Giants had no choice but to sign him to a big, long-term deal.

But improvement last year might not necessarily translate into success this year, at least in the eyes of former NFL head coach Herm Edwards.

No Giant step forward for the New York Giants?

Speaking on ESPN’s NFL Live (starting at 2:47), Edwards was asked whether he was ‘sold’ on the Giants this season, and after making some points about the importance of running back Saquon Barkley, moved on to the quarterback, referencing the 26-year-old’s nickname in a rather sarcastic tone before hinting that he doesn’t think the Giants will have the firepower to keep up with the likes of the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East:

If you think about the Giants and you're trying to defend the Giant offense, the first thing you say is this ‘stop the runner. If we can stop the runner, we can beat the Giants, make the quarterback throw the ball’.

Now we'll see, they call him Danny Dimes, he threw 15 touchdown passes, so I guess that's why they call him Danny Dimes. But we're going to find out this year how good this Giant football team is because remember this, they're in a division that they're trying to catch the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys. Those are the two potent offenses in this division. 28 points [per game] by the Eagles, 27 points by the Cowboys. They're fighting with Washington right now these big bad Giants. So we're going to see about Danny Dimes.

Given the possibility of Barkley sitting out the entire 2023 season as he goes through his contract dispute, it might well be that all the Giants’ offense will have to go through Jones this year, and whilst last year was an improvement, you can’t imagine they’ll be able to have the same success and keep up with the powerhouses in the division with Jones throwing for just 15 touchdowns all year.