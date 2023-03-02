ESPN's Dianna Russini has been speaking about the New York Giants and their attempts to tie down Daniel Jones.

The New York Giants and Daniel Jones appear to be some way off when it come to their valuation of the quarterback’s ability, ESPN’s Dianna Russini has claimed.

2022 was a pretty significant year for New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. Having been denied his 5th year option, this year took on a ‘make or break’ year for him if he was to stay a member of the team that took a big risk by drafting him back in 2019.

Luckily for him though, he and his profile took a major step forward this past season, His first few years were respectable, but not what you would expect from someone taken with the 6th pick in the draft. He failed to reach 3,000 yards in two of his first three seasons, threw for just 45 touchdowns alongside 29 interceptions and put together a record of 12-25.

This year though, everything changed. Perhaps influenced by the introduction of head coach Brian Daboll who was so instrumental in developing Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, he had career highs in passing yards and rushing touchdowns whilst also leading the league in percentage of passes thrown for interceptions and taking the Giants to the playoffs in the process.

That success though will ultimately come at a price for the Giants as the indication is now they want him to stay with the team despite not being too sure about him last year, but the question now is what that price will ultimately end up being.

New York Giants and Daniel Jones still divided on the dollars

The Giants currently have three options, give him a long-term contract, give him a franchise tag and secure him for one year and start negotiations again later, or allow him to walk as a free agent. The fact the two sides are in negotiations hints that it won’t be the last one, but according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, they can’t seem to agree on the first one, so it will probably be the second one.

Speaking on ESPN’s Get Up, she explained the reason they might lean towards that path is that the two sides are quite far apart when it comes to how much Jones should be paid after this past season.

Video: Dianna Russini discusses Daniel Jones and the New York Giants:

If we’re being honest, the franchise tag probably works better for the Giants in the long run, as it means they can assess whether this progress with Jones was legitimate or just a one-season wonder, the last thing they want to do is commit to a huge contract and he then regresses to his form from before this season.