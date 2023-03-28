The New York Giants can expect a lot more from quarterback Daniel Jones this year now that he’s had some consistency in his career, head coach Brian Daboll believes.

The 2022 season was certainly a big step in the right direction for the New York Giants, as they managed to break a five-year stretch of no playoff appearances and no winning seasons by turning around, winning nine games, securing the #6 seed in the playoffs before going on to beat the #3 seed Minnesota Vikings on the road to pick up their first playoff win since winning the Super Bowl back in 2011.

Part of that was down to the big jump that quarterback Daniel Jones was able to make, as he set career highs in pass completion rate, passes thrown for interceptions and quarterback rating, whilst also using his legs to make big plays with 708 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns (all via Pro Football Reference).

But according to head coach Brian Daboll, that should just be seen as the start as he expects things to move to a whole different level in 2023.

New York Giants set for a new era with Daniel Jones running the show

Speaking during the league’s owners meeting this past weekend (via NFL.com), Daboll spoke about how Jones hasn’t had a lot of continuity during his time with the Giants (for reference, he’s had three head coaches and four offensive coordinators during his time as a starter), but now that he’s gotten used to things, it shouldn’t be too hard for him to adjust as they make some minor adjustments:

It's his second year in the system. I don't think he's had continuity since he's been there. We all can do a better job. I think that he really adapted to the things that we were asking him to do. We tried to implement a lot of the things that he likes to do. That's just another step going into the offseason of adding some more pieces. More players around him. And also him growing into the quarterback that we think he can be.

New York Giants hoping that Daniel Jones is worth the risk

The Giants showed just what their thoughts were on Jones’ progression when they handed him a new contract this offseason worth $160m over the course of four years, which was still something of a risk to take off the back of just one year.

Whilst Daboll is clearly hoping that Jones can pick up where he left off, it is still not a guarantee that it is going to happen again and again over the coming years. So they really are putting a lot of faith in last year not being a fluke, otherwise they risk being stuck in a rut they can’t get out of for the foreseeable future.